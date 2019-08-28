Ipswich's most improved NAPLAN schools revealed

THE most improved primary school cohorts in Ipswich have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release.

Results across the Ipswich region found Year 5 students at Lowood State School improved their NAPLAN scores more than any other cohort in the region.

To find how each cohort improved, the school's average NAPLAN score was compared to the state's average score for 2017 Year 3 and 2019 Year 5.

Students at Lowood State School improved their average score by 66.1 points from Year 3 to Year 5, the biggest improvement in Ipswich.

The second most improved primary school was Esk State School where average scores improved 56.5 points from Year 3 to Year 5 while All Saints' School in Boonah was third where scores improved 27.5 points.

For high schools, Lockyer District State High School at Gatton was the most improved with an improvement score of 16.8 followed by Woodcrest State College where scores improved 15.8 points.

Across Queensland the most improved school was Aurukun State School where the Year 5 cohort improved the average NAPLAN score by 70.66 points compared to their 2016 results.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial among educators and parents with concerns it does not fully capture everything a student learns at school.

A Queensland Government response to an independent review of the test stated NAPLAN remained important to maintain school accountability.

At the time Queensland education minister Grace Grace called for a nation-wide review of the test.

But the test is seen as an important way to view a school cohort at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Ipswich's top 10 most improved Yr 5 cohort:

Lowood State School: 66.1 point increase

Esk State School: 56.5 point increase

All Saints' School: 27.5 point increase

Churchill State School: 25.7 point increase

Bethany Lutheran Primary School (Raceview): 18.3 point increase

St Francis Xavier's School (Goodna): 17.1 point increase

Toogoolawah State School: 16.7 point increase

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield: 16.3 point increase

Peace Lutheran Primary School (Gatton): 16.1 point increase

Ipswich Grammar School: 14.1 point increase

Ipswich's top 10 most improved Yr 9 cohort:

Lockyer District State High School: 16.8 point increase

Woodcrest State College: 15.8 point increase

St Peter Claver College: 15.2 point increase

Ipswich State High School: 15.0 point increase

Westside Christian College: 13.4 point increase

Ipswich Grammar School: 10.8 point increase

Laidley State High School: 7.6 point increase

The Springfield Anglican College: 7.2 point increase

Lowood State High School: 4.2 point increase

St Edmund's College: 4.2 point increase