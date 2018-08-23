Ipswich's most charitable postcodes revealed

REGIONAL Queenslanders like Fay Payne are a generous lifeline for charities across Australia.

Even when times are tough, Fay finds a few bob to support her favourite organisations like Guide Dogs Queensland.

We are one of the most charitable areas in Queensland with Ipswich residents who donate gifting an average $360.02 to worthy causes over the past two years.

A NewsRegional analysis of Australian Taxation Office tax-deductible giving data shows the number of locals donating to charities and the region's average gift per donor rose in the 2015-16 financial year from the previous 12 months.

In 2015-16, 34,466 residents donated about $364.49 each compared to 34,401 locals giving $355.55 each in 2014-15.

Our region had the fifth highest average donation per giving resident across 13 major regional centres in Queensland, collectively we donated $12,562,642 in 2015-16, slightly up on the previous year.

Guide Dogs Australia relies on donations to fund its life-changing work for people with sensory disabilities.

The organisation was named the country's most trusted charity this year.

Guide Dogs Queensland community engagement general manager Jock Beveridge said the generosity of our region helped fund guide dog breeding and training programs and other support services.

"We have great support from regional areas," Mr Beveridge said.

"More than 90 per cent of our revenue comes from donations and people raise money for us in all sorts of ways - through barbecues, fundraisers, gifts in wills.

"Regional residents are critical to our work."

Women are more likely to donate higher portions of their income to charity but men give more money overall, researchers at QUT's Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies found.

Police, teachers and ministers of religion were the most generous donors and CEOs, managing directors and surgeons claimed the most tax deductible donations, Professor Myles McGregor-Lowndes said.

"When it comes to occupations with the highest percentage of donating taxpayers, police came out on top for the sixth year in a row, with almost three-quarters of officers giving, followed by school principals," he said.

Guide Dogs Queensland is able to help more people thanks to the charitable support of local residents. adamdodd (iStock)

Loyal support of pawfect charity

FAY Payne reckons Guide Dogs Queensland is the pawfect charity to support.

The 65-year-old retired aged care professional started donating to Guide Dogs about 20 years ago and says she cannot see a time when she won't support its work.

"I am a Puppy Pal, so the money I donate helps pay for the litters of puppies, raising them and training," Fay said.

"I donate every month."

Fay said she came into contact with vision-impaired people throughout her career, inspiring her to donate to GDQ.

"When you work with someone who is vision impaired, you can see how the guide dogs give them independence," she said.

"They have got a set of eyes that allows them to get out and they don't become housebound.

"I'm proud to be helping them."

Fay said she is looking forward to meeting a guide dog puppy when she visits GDQ's headquarters in the future.

"There's only one problem - I won't be able to give the puppy back," she said.

"I love dogs."

Thousands of local residents donate to charity each year. CatLane (iStock)

Our most charitable postcode revealed

RESIDENTS of the 4303 postcode are the most charitable in the Ipswich region, ATO data shows.

About 485 taxpayers from that area donated an average $576.89 in 2015-16.

Residents in the 4304 postcode area gave away about $475.87 each, people in 4301 donated $400.86 and those in 4300 contributed $368.88 to charities in the 12 months.

Philanthropy Australia policy advisor Krystian Seibert said people gave to charities that aligned with their values and cultural identity.

"People also get a lot of personal satisfaction from giving and wanting to do the right thing," Mr Seibert said.

"Plus people like to give back to their community."

The Giving Australia 2016 report found more than 50 per cent of non-givers did not donate because they could not afford it.

The others would not donate because they did not trust charities, were concerned too much money was used for administration or they questioned whether the money would reach those in need. -NewsRegional

BY THE NUMBERS

Taxable donations by region and average amount per donor in the 2015-16 financial year.

REGION, NUMBER OF DONATIONS, TOTAL DONATED, AVERAGE GIFT PER DONOR

Southern Downs: 4583, $3,114,496, $679.58

Gold Coast: 95,231, $53,777,486, $564.71

Sunshine Coast: 48,475, $25,908,340, $534.47

Toowoomba: 28,609, $11,779,655, $411.75

Ipswich: 34,466, $12,562,642, $364.49

Gympie: 9458, $3,189,898, $337.27

Cairns: 28,324, $9,155,372, $323.24

Gladstone: 10,759, $3,266,948, $303.65

Fraser Coast: 11,458, $3,432,552, $299.58

Townsville: 37,967, $10,740,358, $282.89

Rockhampton: 20,957, $5,761,653, $274.93

Bundaberg: 12,906, $3,437,128, $266.32

Mackay: 23,532, $6,165,675, $262.01

Source: Queensland University of Technology Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies; Australian Tax Office