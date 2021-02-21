Ipswich’s most capped cricketer shares record career

Centrals first division cricket captain Wayne Jones reflects on becoming the most capped player in Ipswich history. Picture: David Lems

AS he led his team on to the field, Centrals captain Wayne Jones had every reason to pause and ponder his personal achievement.

As a humble sportsman who prefers to acknowledge others, Jones deserved a moment with his team to recognise his magnificent feat.

It's not every day in any sport that someone becomes the most capped player in a first division competition.

But that's exactly what "Jonesy'' accomplished at the Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex on Saturday.

When Centrals bowled on the first morning of the two-day Cricket Ipswich competition game, Jones started his 246th match.

He passed another regional stalwart Vince O'Sullivan, who amassed 245 games for Railways between 1947 and 1974.

The Wayne Jones captained Centrals first division cricket team (back row from left): Dave Tyler, Alex Dell, Mick Abbott, Brendan Ashton, Harry Dobson, Jason Verrall and coach Scott Barrett.Front row: Braydon Osborne, Tom Cubit, Cameron Osborne, Wayne Jones and Rhys O'Sullivan.

Asked if he thought he would ever get to 246 games, Jones answered: "No, not really''.

"It's one of those things where if you play enough (you get there).

"I want to help Centrals out through our tough time at the moment.

"I didn't think I'd get there (to the milestone).''

However, that's the humble Jones in a nutshell.

Having strong family and friend ties to Ipswich, the former Bremer State High School student travels each weekend from Yandina, where he lives and works on a printing press crew.

Saturday's match was his 41st against Brothers since 1993. He has also lined up against Laidley 39 times and Northsiders on 37 occasions.

Being a loyal Centrals player for many years, he had one game against his current club - for Northsiders in 1997.

He rates his two grand final triumphs - one in four-day cricket and last year's one-day victory over Laidley - as immensely satisfying.

"Proud of that effort,'' he said.

As Ipswich's cricket historian, Jones regularly shares the deeds of others.

It was his turn to receive congratulations over the weekend.

"I've known him for 12 years,'' Centrals head coach Scott Barrett said.

"For me, he's actually first picked every time you pick a side.

"He always performs. He always puts in and he's got a good cricket brain.

"He's well respected as well and the guys like playing with him so you can't ask for anything more than that.''

Centrals coach Scott Barrett with captain Wayne Jones after winning the first division premiership in 2018/19.

Barrett said Jones was always keen to keep ahead of the game and share valuable information.

"We message each other throughout the week. He's always asking me what my opinion of something is,'' Barrett said.

"He's taken back over from Lachlan Vellacott (as captain) because he's gone off to play for the (Ipswich) Hornets now.

"No problems for me. He just gets on with things, does his thing.

"And while he's batting, you just need someone to bat around him because he will stay out there and he's scoring runs.''

Jones amassed 66 in the team's previous clash against the Redbacks.

On Saturday with his team fielding, Jones chipped in with a handy 2/50 as Centrals dismissed Brothers for 174 after a short late afternoon rain delay.

Barrett said the contribution of Jones was wide ranging.

"In the last five years, they've had good success here at this club,'' he said, appreciating everything Jones does.

"It's just making sure you keep the core group together.

"We lost quite a few players again last season so in the last couple of years, we're rebuilding again.

"While he's around and we're doing that, the guys that are coming through will learn well from him.

"Behind the scenes, he does all our stats for all our cricket sides - not only our club but everyone. And that's time consuming.''

Jones reliably provides scoreboards and statistics that we use at The Queensland Times to promote the sport and highlight memorable feats.

Centrals opener Wayne Jones sizes up the situation in the Harding-Madsen Shield one-day grand final against Laidley. Centrals won that game just before Christmas. Picture: Gary Reid

The career stats of Jones highlight how dependable and durable he has been.

The former Waysiders batsman is up with the competition's best, having scored 6367 runs, averaging 27.

He has been not out 40 times in 272 innings.

The nuggety right-handed opener's highest scored is 126 not out against Brothers at Limestone Park in November 2011.

That was one of three centuries in his first division career that started in 1993.

Batting with a mix of delicate and aggressive strokes, composure at the crease and a good eye, he has also scored 34 fifties.

Jonesy rates his 75 in one of his two grand final victories as among the most satisfying.

The dependable top order batsman scored 582 runs, averaging 44, in the 2018/19 season.

He has taken 130 catches, the second highest for a fielder.

Centrals first division cricket captain Wayne Jones has made massive contributions with bat and ball. Picture: David Lems

With the ball, the spinner has snared 175 wickets. He's taken five wickets in an innings three times.

His best is 6/40 against Eastern Raiders in November 2006.

Ipswich Hornets coach and former Northsiders player Aaron Moore said Jones deserved his recognition.

Moore played a lot of cricket with Jones early in his career at Waysiders, before the club became Northsiders.

"He lives and breathes it. He's an absolute legend really,'' Moore said.

"He's just a quality bloke too.''

Reflecting on his record, Jones said his 86-year-old father Owen knew O'Sullivan from his playing days.

"Dad played him. Dad played A-Grade as well,'' Wayne said.

"He (O'Sullivan) was the stalwart for Railways and the only good bat in that club and he carried them for a very long, long time.

"Unfortunately he died about 93.''

The latest Ipswich cricket achievement by Jones covers all one-day and two-day first division matches.

"I know I'm winding down my career so I won't have much more to go so it was a special occasion,'' Jones said.

"I probably won't hold the record long but it's a special occasion.''

How much longer the Centrals skipper plays depends on his work demands on the Sunshine Coast.

But given everything he has done as a player and historian, Jones deserves a prominent place in Ipswich cricket history.

STATE OF PLAY

Cricket Ipswich

1st Division

Northsiders v Laidley District at Sternberg Oval

Laidley 1st Innings

Chris Wilson c Pollock b Cumming 0 (4)

Ben O'Connell c Butt b Salton 0 (12)

Alex Welsh c Butt b Humphreys 24 (67)

Michael Sippel b Cumming 8 (20)

Matthew Grassick c Pollock b Weier 51 (54)

Brendan O'Keeffe c&b Weier 0 (6)

Shanley Neuendorf c Kammholz b Cumming 28 (39)

Terry Emerson c Kammholz b Humphreys 16 (23)

Jared Adamski c Weier b Cumming 2 (17)

Damien Wilson run out (Verrenkamp) 15 (31)

Liam Dean not out 17 (27)

Extras (3b 3lb 2nb) 8

Total (49ov) 169

FoW: 0, 2, 17, 75, 76, 93, 123, 134, 135, 169

Bowling: Kevin Cumming 17/6/39/4; Dom Salton 15/3/45/1; Tom Weier 7/0/45/2; Stephen Humphreys 9/3/32/2; Nick Verrenkamp 1/0/2/0.

Northsiders 1st Innings

Luke Pollock st Grassick b Welsh 26 (36)

Jordan Alegre not out 18 (87)

Chris Butt not out 20 (45)

Extras (1b) 1

Total (28ov) 1/64

FoW: 33

Bowling: Liam Dean 5/2/8/0; Terry Emerson 2/0/10/0; Michael Sippel 5/0/13/0; Alex Welsh 9/4/10/1; Ben O'Connell 7/3/22/0.

Brothers v Central Districts at Marsden No.2

Brothers 1st Innings

Reagan Griffith lbw O'Sullivan 3 (25)

Lachlan Griffith c Ashton b Jones 25 (109)

Xavier Vasta lbw Dell 10 (20)

Craig Cumming lbw Dell 0 (1)

Zac Profke st Tyler b Abbott 3 (35)

Craig Mackay c Abbott b Dobson 55 (95)

Hayden Walker c&b Jones 22 (56)

Mark Sharrad lbw O'Sullivan 25 (56)

Daniel Trevorrow lbw Abbott 12 (31)

Lachlan Bilyj not out 12 (6)

Mick Conway c Dell b O'Sullivan 0 (3)

Extras (1b 5lb 1w) 7

Total (70.2ov) 174

FoW: 7, 22, 22, 36, 57, 118, 134, 162, 162, 174

Bowling: Alex Dell 16/4/31/2; Rhys O'Sullivan 11.2/5/19/3; Brendan Ashton 11/5/19/0; Michael Abbott 14/7/25/2; Wayne Jones 12/1/50/2; Harry Dobson 3/0/17/1; Tom Cupit 3/1/7/0.

Centrals 1st Innings

Cameron Osborne c Trevorrow b Cumming 4

Braydon Osborne not out 2

Alex Dell not out 0 (4)

Extras (1lb) 1

Total (5ov) 1/7

FoW: 5

Bowling: Craig Cumming 3/1/6/1; Mark Sharrad 2/2/0/0.

South East Redbacks v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Raleigh Oval: Washed out

2nd Division

Northsiders 187 - Brendan Croker 17, Ash Brown 16, Cam Beutel 15, Ashley McPaul 52, Jacob Maroske 42, Billy Harsant 12; Mark Ritchter 1/35 (13), Josh Adamski 2/38 (8), Darryl Muckert 1/29 (13), Jonty Freiberg 6/0/17/3, Regan Liebke 7.3/3/13/3 v Laidley 2/49 -Lawrence Pratt 34*; Ash Brown 3.4/3/2/2.

Centrals 117 - Damon Darling 2/15 (5), Max Banditt 2/22 (11), Brent Gill 1/14 (8), Cade Banditt 2/11 (5), Chris McGloin 1/16 (3), Chris Ellis 1/11 (1.2) v Brothers 6/67 - Josh Ryan 14 (48), Alfonso Jimenez 14 (42), Cade Banditt 16 (43), Darren Meier 14* (32).

Redbacks 144 - Nathan Turner 2/44 (14), Jap Singh 2/15 (6), Ryan Harrison 2/27 (9), Jai Rose 1/12 (5), William Johnstone 3/25 (7) v Thunder 2/98 - Zane Hogan 48*, Brenton Lehmann 30, Pete Whelan 12, Robin Liney 4*.

3rd Division

Laidley 3/110 - Andrew Luck 57*, Matt Caswell 23 defeated Northsiders 4/87 (via Duckworth Lewis) - Brendan Bruer 2/20 (7), Finn Litzow 1/3 (4), Scott McGrath 1/17 (7).

Strollers White 9/211 - Josh Sandnes 4w def Strollers Blue 7/210 Aidan Whitlock 35*, Al Phoenix 44*.

Redbacks defeated Thunder.