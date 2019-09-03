Ipswich's most awarded home

IT'S the home that has won award after award, and is one that is going to continue to put Ipswich on the map for a new generation.

When Hayley and Howard Wighton found the perfect location for their home, they never imagined that it would result in what they considered their perfect, dream home in a position that they wouldn't trade for the world.

It is a home that offers everything for the owners, and visitors.

Triple award winning home 59 Birchwood Darren Hallesy

In fact, when Hayley's family come to stay, she loves that her grandmother can be in her own private guest bedroom with ensuite on one side of the home while her sister, brother in law and two girls are very comfortable in the front section of the home with their own bathroom and lounge area.

The house they live in is simply magnificent. With a custom built timber front door and secured gatehouse on arrival which opens to an architecturally designed home with every modern convenience imaginable, 4.5 metre high ceilings, stacker doors with plenty of glass, pool, generous size outdoor entertaining area, media room and open plan kitchen. Best of all is the master bedroom, with walk-in wardrobe, luxurious ensuite and stunning views of the pool and 16th Fairway, it's also away from all the other bedrooms, giving it a pure sense of privacy.

Triple award winning home 59 Birchwood Steve Ryan

Hayley grew up in the area and was drawn to the Brookwater community due its sense of green space, award winning Greg Norman designed golf course, quality homes and ongoing garden maintenance. She and her husband Howard had originally looked at other areas such as Karana Downs and Brookfield, but with family in the local area, jobs in the city and Wacol taking up their commute, it seemed logical to look at something located close to both.

"When we started looking at our options for land we kept coming back to Brookwater because it had all the safe guards we were looking for, we just loved it," Hayley said. "We liked the fact that there was a 'Homeowners Club' which maintained the common area, parks and gardens to a certain standard. We also felt very confident in the fact that all the homes had to approved by the Brookwater Architect prior to construction. Although Brookwater was only in its infancy then, and there was no shopping centre or rail we liked the fact it was only 30 minutes to the city for work."

Triple award winning home 59 Birchwood Steve Ryan

The couple built their first home in 2007, and while they never planned to sell, they came across a piece of land which for them seemed perfect.

"We had the opportunity to buy a golf course frontage homesite, facing east, overlooking the 16th Fairway and pond. It was the ideal blank canvas for our dream home."

Once they had purchased the land, the couple set about building the home they had always dreamed of, and Ipswich had allowed them to make it a reality.

Triple award winning home 59 Birchwood Steve Ryan

"From building the first time we had learnt heaps, and it was more enjoyable the second time," Hayley said. "In choosing a builder, I now know the devil is in the detail, you have to interrogate the quotes you receive from the builders and understand clearly the allowances that have been set aside for your cabinetry, electrical, appliances etc. Also, ask to meet the key tradespeople and find out how long they have worked for that builder as they're the ones who will ultimately be building your home."

"We'd been looking at builders for a while, and were watching this one particular builders work. We spoke to his customers, looked at his contractors and we simply asked lots of questions.

"We liked the fact that the builder we chose only did around 15 homes a year, they were on the tools and they weren't cutting their teeth on our home. In fact, it was a very simple build compared to the other homes they'd done. Plus they were financially stable, which was important.

Soon after the home was built, it was nominated for a Master Builders award for the Brisbane region, which it won. The house was then automatically nominated in the State category, which also resulted in a first place. Then, like before, an automatic entry in the National awards for Excellence which delivered the biggest award of all.

Triple award winning home 59 Birchwood Steve Ryan

"We are so proud," Hayley said. "We put so much into the design and when the judges came to look, they commented how they loved the fact every space had a purpose. They felt it was clearly well thought out and that the finishes were consistent all the way through.

"They liked the timber, glass and stone detail through the home and thought the home had a great look and feel. In our opinion, the use of these three classic materials gave the home longevity and a timeless feel to stand the test of time.

"We didn't expect the awards and couldn't believe it when we won."

So what do you do when you've built the home you've always dreamed of living in? Live in it of course...for a long, long time.

Triple award winning home 59 Birchwood Array

"We've built a home exactly as we wanted, and the only way I'd do it again is if we found another homesite in the new release Dress Circle here at Brookwater which had the perfect orientation, topography and view purpose. We are very happy where we are," Hayley said.

"I think over time what I learnt was that I was aiming for perfection all the time, and I realised this over the journey, and that you want to aim for excellence, because you are never to get to perfection.

"We had this complete feeling of satisfaction as we'd built the home we'd always wanted, and that's such a great feeling in life. I would never have thought as a young girl who grew up in Ipswich that I'd live in a house like this, and Howard and I always say this. I guess we've followed our passions in life and I think if you do that will always find success."