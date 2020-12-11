Ipswich’s massive hail repair bill in wake of storms

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission made its presence felt in hail-battered Springfield as hoards of inspectors checked over the credentials of tradespeople employed to carry out repairs in the area. Photo: Ebony Graveur

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission made its presence felt in hail-battered Springfield as hoards of inspectors checked over the credentials of tradespeople employed to carry out repairs in the area. Photo: Ebony Graveur

THE damage bill for the destructive hailstorms that swept through Ipswich on October 31 has exceeded $300 million, with insurance companies receiving more than 26,000 claims.

Hail the size of cricket balls caused widespread damage to homes and vehicles across Rosewood, Thagoona, Willowbank, Springfield and Springfield Lakes.

At Springfield Lakes, hundreds of homeowners watched helplessly as roof tiles were cracked apart by massive hail, causing internal water damage and complete ceiling collapse in many homes.

Hundreds of families had no choice but to leave their homes and there are still many unable to return.

Mayor Teresa Harding said families were now relying on ongoing support from their community while insurance companies and tradespeople repair the damage.

“Many families are staying with friends, families, neighbours or in other temporary accommodation while they wait for repairs to start,” Cr Harding said.

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk (right) and Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding (left) visiting the YMCA Springfield Lakes Disaster Recovery Centre. Pic Peter Wallis

“I have written to the President of the Insurance Council of Australia Sue Houghton, and the Queensland Building and Construction Commissioner Brett Bassett, to highlight our community’s needs on the long road to recovery.

“We are only a couple of weeks away from Christmas and it is a difficult time for families who have had their lives turned upside down by the unprecedented hailstorm.”

Distressed Ipswich residents made 2,100 alls for assistance from the SES, with teams from as far away as South Australia sending volunteers.

Energex also reported more than 3,000 power outages during the storm and the QFES Fire and Rescue crew conducted almost 1,700 damage assessments in the Ipswich area alone.

Ipswich City Council led a Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Local Disaster Management Group.

In good news for those in need, the YMCA Springfield Community Centre provided support to more than 2000 residents.

Kathy and Peter Morcus sustained severe damage to their home in Springfield Lakes during the storm.

The drop-in centre opened the day after the storm and provided vital advice and assistance to families in need.

Cr said while the initial stages of the recovery operation were complete, there was still a long way to go.

“My heart goes out to everyone who was affected but it has been comforting to see family, friends and strangers come together to make the load lighter,” Cr Harding said.

“Our community has shown their resilience and were there to support and help those who needed it most.”