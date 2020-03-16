Ipswich’s massive coup: Boomer to sign with Force

QUALITY RECRUIT: Brisbane Bullets NBL player Nathan Sobey is set to line up for the Ipswich Force in the exciting new NBL1 state league competition starting next month. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP Image

IPSWICH Force is set to unveil the biggest marquee signing in the association’s history.

Brisbane Bullets and Australian Boomers basketballer Nathan Sobey is keen to play for Ipswich in the inaugural NBL1 competition scheduled to start in Queensland next month.

Details of the massive coup are to be announced today.

Force head coach Chris Riches said Sobey would be a huge asset after returning from a holiday following his latest national league season.

“He’s like one of the best players in Australia at the moment,’’ Riches said.

Sobey, 29, is a 1.88m point and shooting guard from Warrnambool.

Apart from being a Bullets regular, Sobey was part of the Australian Boomers team that won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Long-time basketball enthusiast Riches had been in contact with Sobey for some time, eager to secure his services for the revamped state league competition.

“Everything has just fallen into place and he’s going to be staying around in the area,’’ Riches said.

The NBL1 will effectively be a national league off-season for the high quality recruit.

However, Ipswich will benefit from his services with current captain Jason Ralph recovering from recent surgery and loyal American import Kyle Harvey returning to the city.

“He (Sobey) brings experience, quality of play . . . just having that guy that’s been at the level will just build a whole different level and feel to the team essentially,’’ Riches said.

“And also to our community because he’s super focused on wanting to improve the standard of basketball in our local area.’’

The NBL1 season is scheduled to start the Anzac Day weekend, subject to any issues with the coronavirus.

“We’re hoping by that time everything will be sitting in place in regards to how society is going to operate for the next six months,’’ the Force head coach said.