Ipswich's littlest star appears on popular reality TV series

HIT: Shanaia Brady after appearing on Australia's Got Talent . Contributed

SHE might be small but she sure has a big voice.

Ten-year-old Shanaia Brady wowed judges with her operatic singing on episode two of Australia's Got Talent.

Her efforts earned a standing ovation and plenty of praise from the judges, but unfortunately were not quite enough to qualify Shanaia for the show's semi-final rounds.

Judge, Australian actress and singer Lucy Durack was particularly impressed by Shanaia.

"I was in my first opera when I was 11, so one year older than that, and you are much, much better than I was," she said.

Shanaia said the opportunity to perform on Australia's Got Talent was "really, really fun".

"The experience was really amazing and it was just so incredible," she said.

"I love the feedback they gave me, which was to move a little bit more, and I am definitely keeping an eye on those techniques."

Shanaia started singing opera at age six, taking an interest after hearing her mother Tifany, who is herself a trained opera singer.

"My mum kind of influenced me. She was always singing operatic songs and when I was little I was just like 'wow, I really want to do that when I get older', so that's why I do it," Shanaia said.

"I think of it to myself as singing to people and telling them stories.

"It's a different way to express my feelings."

Last month's appearance on Australia's Got Talent is not the first time Shanaia has featured on national television.

In 2018, Shanaia appeared on variety show Little Big Shots which showcases talented youngsters from across Australia.

It was an amazing experience with Shanaia's idol, Australian singer Mirusia, joining her on stage for a surprise duet.

"That was a great experience. They showed me a video message from her saying she was sorry she couldn't be there and then she just came out on stage and surprised me while I was singing," Shanaia said.

Shanaia's next engagements will have her pitted against much older singers at the Brisbane International Youth Music Festival.

Long term, Shanaia wants to continue honing her skills and would love to eventually secure a spot singing with renowned violinist Andre Rieu.