Ipswich’s leading race winner reveals Cup Day hopes

Trainer Tony Gollan rates his strong contingent highly for the latest Ipswich Cup Day. Picture Lachie Millard

REGULAR Ipswich Premiership winner Tony Gollan knows Amish Boy will be the one to beat in Saturday's $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes.

With Stradbroke Cup-winning jockey Craig Williams aboard, Amish Boy is a $3.80 favourite.

However, former Eye Liner Stakes winning trainer Gollan enjoys bringing his horses to Ipswich and Saturday is no exception with 10 runners across the nine-race program.

They include his three in-form hopes in the Eye Liner Stakes - Snitch, Macewen and Really Discreet.

Ben Thompson is aboard Snitch with Georgina Cartwright riding Macewen and consistent Ipswich track performer Robbie Fradd guiding Really Discreet.

"I've won it (the Eye Liner Stakes) a couple of times. It's a hard race to win,'' Gollan said.

"It's a good race if you can win it for sure.

"These three horses fit the profile.

"They are all double figure odds but they are all going quite well.''

Gollan's previous successes were with I'm A Rippa in 2018 and Alma's Fury four years earlier.

Gollan savoured the magic Eye Liner-Ipswich Cup double in 2014 when Brave Ali won the Ipswich Cup with Tegan Harrison becoming the first female rider to achieve that feat.

"It was a great day. It was a really good carnival, similar to the carnival we are having now,'' Gollan said.

"It's a pretty strong carnival all winter.

"Most of these horses are coming off pretty good last start runs.''

The trainer has dominated Ipswich premierships in recent years, being a strong supporter of the turf club.

"I love the Ipswich Cup Day,'' he said.

"It's my favourite day on the Queensland Winter Carnival.

"The track is so beautiful. It's been great all season.

"It looks a pretty fast run Eye Liner which are often accustomed to these sort of races.''

Top quality fields

Ipswich premiership-winning trainer Tony Gollan with jockey Georgina Cartwright who is riding Macewen in Saturday’s City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes. Picture: Trackside Photography

Gollan expected all three of his hopes to be competitive over 1350m in the Eye Liner grade.

"I think the favourite (Amish Boy) is very hard to beat on his form,'' Gollan said.

"He's the horse on the way forward coming out of much better races.

"But I think our three will race well.''

Snitch has drawn favourably in barrier 1, with Macewen launching from barrier 10 and Really Discreet starting one lane wider.

"The stable is in good form and these three horses are in good shape,'' Gollan said.

"They will present well in what is always a tough race - the Eye Liner.''

Gollan completes trifecta

Of his other runners, Gollan rated Palladas one to watch in the Schweppes TL Cooney three-year-old race over 1350m at 1.58pm.

He said Purroni looks well placed in the Ray White Ipswich Handicap (1350m) at 1.23pm.

"And we've got a couple of nice mares (Nierdorp and Socialising) in the Gai Waterhouse (Classic - the final race) so we're got good runners for most of the runners on the day.

"I haven't got a runner in the Cup this year but there will be a good contingent of runners in there and it's always a tough day's racing with big fields and competitive racing all day, which has been the same all (winter) carnival really.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there for my favourite day of the carnival.''

So You Win and Laure Me are early favourites for the $180,000 TAB Ipswich Cup (2150m).

The Ipswich Cup is being run at 3.17pm before the hotly anticipated Eye Liner Stakes at 3.53pm.

General admission tickets must be pre-purchased at ipswichturfclub.com.au as no tickets will be available at the gate on Saturday.