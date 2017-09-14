Ipswich's latest world champion - for the third time

Ipswich Pistol Club member Karla Blowers won her third consecutive world title at the recent International Practical Shooting Confederation shoot in France.

David Nielsen

ALL Ipswich's three-time world champion wanted to do after returning home was sleep.

Given she'd spent 40 hours in the air or waiting for flights leaving France, Karla Blowers had every reason to enjoy some well-deserved rest.

The Ipswich Pistol Club competitor had just completed an incredible feat, winning her third consecutive world title.

Her latest record-breaking achievement at the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) world shoot was in her outdoor handgun event at the Chateauroux range in France.

She beat major challengers from the host country and the United States to win the five-day event by 29 points.

"It's a bit surreal really,'' the accomplished Redbank Plains-based shooter said.

"The two people in particular who came second and third (from the US) were amazing shooters. They were a challenge the whole time.''

Blowers, 31, won her first world title in Greece in 2011 before successfully defending her title in the US in 2014.

Her latest French mission capped a remarkable feat.

Becoming the first women's shooter to complete the treble in her discipline fittingly came in her 20th year of competition.

With the IPSC world shoot staged every three years, she has displayed tremendous consistency and temperament to win the open women's titles at her past three attempts.

In France, she maintained her concentration at crucial times.

"I did a lot of match analysis during the match and I was leading the entire match,'' she said.

However, after being ahead by 32 points at the end of the second day, she conceded she relaxed a little before refocusing on the job at hand.

"It was a learning experience too,'' the modest achiever said.

Blowers shared the satisfaction she gained from being a world champion.

"You don't do it for the recognition,'' she said.

"You do it for yourself, especially in our sport where there's certainly no money in it.''

Having to shoot over distances from one metre to 10 metres while moving provides challenges only those under international competitive pressure can really understand.

"I feel like I've achieved something,'' she said, happy with her performance in France.

"The calibre of ladies that were shooting was just amazing.''

Including male shooters, Blowers finished 47th overall in the world.

"It went pretty well,'' she said.

"It's all in your head really once you reach the top level of sport.''

Blowers is planning a short break before continuing her regular practice at the Ipswich club's Karrabin range.

Her next major competition is the 2018 national titles over Easter in Melbourne.

She's been Australian champion eight times.

With the 2020 IPSC world shoot in Thailand, Blowers is keen to compete at a venue a bit closer to home and that means less time in the air.