Ipswich's last operating coal mine down to final months

WIND DOWN: New Hope West Moreton manager Trent Knack says the workforce is preparing for the December closure of Jeebropilly mine. Rob Williams

THE DAYS are counting down for Ipswich's last operational coal mine.

New Hope's Jeebropilly mine will shut down permanently in mid-December, marking the end of 37 years of production.

The mine, 10km west of the CBD, has produced up to two million tonnes of coal a year since 1982, employing hundreds of people over the decades.

The current full-time workforce of 88 is preparing for the closure, with New Hope assisting those making transitions into other mining operations outside Ipswich.

Some will also take redundancies as a result of the closure.

Back in March this year, New Hope West Moreton general manager Trent Knack said there were some long-term employees of the mine who would also be able to retire after December.

Staying with New Hope and not joining the FIFO workforce could involve moving closer to the company's other operations in Newcastle or Acland; pending approvals of Stage 3.

The progress of another mine in Burton, central Queensland hinges on the results of a feasibility study.

Jeebropilly's 2019 production level of 680,000 tonnes a year - which is being scaled back leading into December - feeds into Japanese power production with some exports also going to Taiwan.

The washplant pit on the southern side of Ipswich-Rosewood Rd has now shut down, leaving just the northern pit producing coal until the end of November.

From then until December 20, rehabilitation work will be carried out.

What happens to the Jeebropilly site after this year remains subject to government approvals, however, the proposal is for Lantrak to operate a landfill over 70ha of the 700ha site. Ownership would transfer to the landfill operator if the plan is approved by the Department of Environment and Science and Ipswich City Council.