Ipswich's Largest Low & Slow BBQ Masterclass

Hi ladies and gents, i am a long time 'pitmaster' who travels the country offering low and slow bbq masterclasses.

I am an Ipswich local, born and bred who has scored national appreciation for my cooking and am FINALLY able to hold a class in my home town.

The kind people of The Pumpyard Brewery have been so generous to offer their space for our class on the 27th of this month.

We have approximately 50 ladies and gents travelling from as far as Northern NSW to attend and will have a $15 000 smoker amongst the mix cooking meats for upto 18 hours.

We will be offering attendees the chance to learn how to cook brisket, pulled pork, buffalo wings, beef short ribs, mac and cheese as well as the countries first 'Crawfish Boilup, cajun style' at the class.



It would be great if you would like to attend, I can offer some tickets. Im truly humbled and excited to be offering this in my home town, before i set off on another trip south for the Spring running more classes.



You can contact me on 0412827647 or steve@lowslow101.com