Ipswich’s king of crash armed with self-belief

IPSWICH softballer Josh Routledge feels like he is capable of achieving anything after conquering any insecurities to ascend to the All-World line-up.

“I did come in doubting myself but I had a blinder of a tournament,” he said.

“I only had one error in the field but apart from that not a problem.

“Being named in the world team is a big motivation lifter.

“It’s quite a confidence boost to be named among the best players in the world.”

The Redbank Plains resident’s priority had been making the Australian under-18s. Having achieved all of his goals to date, he must now reassess and rechart his trajectory.

“I’ll focus on making the men’s team,” he said.

“Hopefully, that will come in a few years if I sat on the same path and training hard to be the best I can be.”

While overseas Routledge also had the chance to grow as a person, form lasting bonds with teammates and explore a foreign land while taking part in a series of warm-up clashes.

Taking part in a cultural exchange was another positive aspect of the experience.

Nothing he witnessed will be more memorable than locking eyes with the Kiwis and filling with passion and determination as they performed their traditional war dance, the Haka.

“Travelling and playing for your country, and representing everyone, knowing everyone is behind you was a truly amazing experience and I can’t ask for more.”