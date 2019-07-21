Ipswich's island home

TIMELY RETURN: Ipswich playmaker Josh Cleeland made a successful comeback from a knee injury against the Pride just in time for the Jets' run into the playoffs.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Ipswich Jets kept their Intrust Super Cup hopes alive with a dogged 22-12 victory over the Northern Pride at Thursday Island.

Ipswich ventured to tropical far north Queensland armed with the knowledge that nothing less than a win would suffice.

Playing in front of a vocal crowd of more than 1000 passionate rugby league supporters yesterday, there was no shortage of motivation.

The Jets delivered.

Backing up last week's breakthrough result to secure the points and delight the army of fans, many of whom were barracking for the Ipswich outfit stacked with Indigenous talent.

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson said the Jets had been playing well for the past five games but were unlucky to be run down three weeks in a row by quality opponents, and the latest win was one the club needed to secure.

He said the Langland's Park triumph, in which a critically understaffed Ipswich missing 10 Cup players upset an Easts Tigers line-up featuring seven Melbourne Storm affiliated stars and sitting in the top eight, was one of the greatest in the club's history, and it was vital the Jets backed up the performance.

"The challenge now for us is to keep winning week-in, week-out,” Johnson said.

"Hit the finals in good form and we can really shake the life out of this competition. If we can get our best team on the field we are good enough to win it.”

Johnson said the atmosphere at Thursday Island's Ken Brown Oval rivalled that of any suburban ground across the state.

"The teams were evenly supported,” he said. "We have some TI boys in our side, so there was a lot of support for our team. It was a great event.”

Johnson said Ipswich players embraced the QRL Country Round concept wholeheartedly and seized the opportunity to gain an insight into life in the remote Indigenous community.

"Our players are great with community,” he said.

"Some took along gear and gave it away. They really enjoyed the whole experience immensely.”

State of play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 18: Ipswich Jets 22 (Mitch Carpenter, Josh Seage, Rogan Dean, Nat Neale tries; Marmin Barba 3 conversions) def Northern Pride 12 (Tom Hancock, Cephas Chinfat tries; Jordan Biondi-Odo, Brayden Torpy conversions).