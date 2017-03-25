30°
News

Ipswich's inner-city suburbs led the way in 2016

Geoff Egan
| 25th Mar 2017 6:03 AM
HOT PROPERTY: Areas close to the Ipswich CBD continue to be popular with buyers.
HOT PROPERTY: Areas close to the Ipswich CBD continue to be popular with buyers. Emma Clarke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INNER-CITY suburbs were some of Ipswich's strongest performing areas in 2016 - but there was a surprise price drop in one of the city's most popular suburbs.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland figures for the 2016 December quarter reveal median Ipswich housing prices remained relatively steady throughout last year but tumbled 15.7% in the popular Yamanto.

The REIQ figures show across the Ipswich council area 665 houses were sold in the December quarter with a median sales price of $332,700.

There were 40 acreage properties sold with a median sales price of $507,500.

PRD Nationwide Ipswich principal Craig Mendoza said he was stunned the statistics showed such a big price fall in Yamanto.

"Yamanto and the Winston Glades area are some of the most in-demand areas in Ipswich," he said.

"One of the reasons the Yamanto area is so popular is the development of commercial areas. And we all know the rail is coming.

"I'm seeing buyers who are so worried about missing they're bidding over the asking price."

The REIQ figures show median house prices in Augustine Heights increased 10.2% - more than any other Ipswich suburb. The percentage rise was matched by acreage properties in Karalee.

Inner Ipswich suburbs also saw price gains with median prices in Sadliers Crossing increasing 9.2%, Eastern Heights 8.5% and Woodend 7.5% throughout the year, increases that did not surprise Mr Mendoza.

"Those areas that are close to the city, city-adjacent, are always popular with buyers," he said.

Mr Mendoza said 2016 had been a turnaround year for the Ipswich market that had struggled for some time.

"We've had six years of slugging it out. But consumer confidence in Ipswich in 2016 continued to grow," he said.

"The competition among Ipswich agents for clients' business is fierce. And I think that's good for buyers and sellers in Ipswich."

SUBURBS TO WATCH:

Augustine Heights

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $3000-$4000 a month.

Ownership: 67.7% of homes owner-occupied.

Karalee

Size: About 16sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 90.9% of homes owner-occupied.

Sadliers Crossing

Size: About 1sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 68.2% of homes owner-occupied.

Eastern Heights

Size: About 2sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 67.5% of homes owner-occupied.

Camira

Size: About 8sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 77.9% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data

ARM NEWSDESK

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  craig mendoza prd nationwide ipswich real estate institute of queensland

Man in custody, guilty of raping child in Ipswich and Rocky

Man in custody, guilty of raping child in Ipswich and Rocky

He pleaded guilty to offences committed in Ipswich and Rockhampton

  • News

  • 25th Mar 2017 10:00 AM

WHAT'S ON: Antique treasures among weekend entertainment

HISTORIC: Go through the history displays at the Blair State School 100th Anniversary Fete today.

Not a country music fan? Plenty happening in Ipswich this weekend

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Three Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Job seekers read the job advertisements on large boards at the Ipswich Showgrounds where the Australian Government Jobs and Skills Expo was held today (140613). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Fresh job vacancies are now open for keen workers

LIVE: Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons

LIVE ACTION: Take our poll below on who will win between the Ipswich Jets and Sunshine Coast Falcons Intrust Super Cup clash at North Ipswich Reserve.

Intrust Super Cup live from North Ipswich Reserve

Local Partners

CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

Country speed dating returns for second year

Roaming dog complaints down, council says

GO HOME LADS: Roaming dog complaints are falling in Ipswich due to a targeted effort under the council's Health and Amenity Plan.

Cr Ireland hails council's successful Health and Amenity Plan

WHAT'S ON: Antique treasures among weekend entertainment

HISTORIC: Go through the history displays at the Blair State School 100th Anniversary Fete today.

Not a country music fan? Plenty happening in Ipswich this weekend

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Start a great night out by finding a live band with the Gig Guide

The latest on the city's live music scene

Tribute to Australian rock superstars comes to Springfield

Australia's Favourite Sons show re-live the music of Aussie rock legends, Michael Hutchence and INXS

Tribute to Aussie Rock legends

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Wildlife presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall tackles West Papua river challenge.

COMMENT: Happy to see Ipswich rock on

Grammy nominated singer Cam hits the stage at the CMC Rocks festival at Willowbank on Saturday.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

I'd better get tickets for 2018

Star's intimate show gets CMC festival off to flying start

Granger Smith.

"They were a bit rowdy, in a good way," says Granger Smith.

CMC sparks romance story

COUNTRY LOVE: Taylah Wheildon, 20, and Brock Woods, 26, who got engaged during the first set of day one of CMC Rocks with the help of Doug Bruce and The Tailgaters (pictured right).

Boyfriend gets Doug Bruce in on the act

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Start a great night out by finding a live band with the Gig Guide

The latest on the city's live music scene

CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

ON THE PROWL: Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan Greenbank.

Country speed dating returns for second year

Lifestyle Change with “Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $329,000 NEG

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $249,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

Ipswich's inner-city suburbs led the way in 2016

HOT PROPERTY: Areas close to the Ipswich CBD continue to be popular with buyers.

Median sales price drops in popular Ipswich suburb.

Rising to the occasion

Queensland Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad, opens Springfield's newest development, Springfield Rise.

Deputy Premier officially launches Springfield's newest development

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!