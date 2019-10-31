Ipswich's indoor aces to represent Queensland

INDOOR HOCKEY: A raft of Ipswich's most promising hockey exponents have earned selection to the Queensland open and under-21 indoor teams.

The talented locals were chosen to represent the maroons on the back of standout performances at the 2019 Super 6 State Indoor Championships for men and women, held last weekend in Kedron and Maryborough.

Following a successful tournament, Ipswich players are set to spearhead the Queensland under-21 men's side, with Kaleb Christensen (Norths), Blake Douglas (Hancocks), Hayden Michel (Hancocks) and Matthew West (Wests) forming its nucleus.

Emerging star Natalie Walker (Wests) will line up for the women's under-21 outfit.

In a testament to the strength of the Ipswich competition, the region's finest are also expected to feature heavily for the open women with experienced guns Layla Eleison (Hancocks) and Eden Jackat (Wests) receiving a call-up.

Kai Douglas (Hancocks) and Brooke Pavitt are waiting in the wings.

The duo's efforts saw them picked as shadow players for the open men's and under-21 women's sides respectively.

The Queensland line-ups will now compete at the 2020 Australian Indoor Championships, to be held in Goulburn, NSW in January 2020.

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Blaze women featuring Ipswich's Layla Eleison and Jordyn Holzberger are hoping to secure a finals berth when they face the New South Wales Pride in round seven of the Sultana Bran Hockey One season.

The Blaze sit second after six rounds on 17 points, trailing HC Melbourne (25) and leading the Adelaide Fire (15), Canberra Chill (15), Perth Thundersticks (13), NSW Pride (5) and Tassie Tigers (0).

The Sunshine State enjoyed a bye in round six, handing players who have played a lot of hockey throughout the season a chance to rest and recover from any niggling injuries.

A triumph over the sky blues would make them certain starters for the finals series ahead.

Queensland enters confident of getting the job done against a NSW outfit that has struggled for form.

The clash will take place at Brisbane's State Hockey Centre from 3pm on Saturday, with the men to follow from 4.30pm.