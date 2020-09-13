Ipswich’s incredible commitment tames NBL opponents

Force Bullets recruit Nathan Sobey flies high during Ipswich’s latest Queensland State League victory over Southern Districts at JBS Arena.

Force Bullets recruit Nathan Sobey flies high during Ipswich’s latest Queensland State League victory over Southern Districts at JBS Arena.

COMMITMENT was the buzz word as the Ipswich Force men shut down five national league players to record a timely Queensland State League victory.

Ipswich's 80-70 victory over the Southern Districts Spartans at JBS Arena was Force's fourth for the season, lifting them into the top four.

But what pleased Force head coach Chris Riches most was his team's defensive determination against a team with five NBL players and coached by Bullets great CJ Bruton.

"It was absolutely a grind,'' he said of the latest match played at JBS Arena.

"Southern Districts is a really good team with a lot of talent.

"The game was just brutal at different times because of the defensive effort that everyone was making.''

Keeping the Spartans to 70 points highlighted that.

"That in itself was a really good achievement by us,'' Riches said.

"It came down to us just being individually really committed.

"Everyone came in and did their job on the defensive end of the floor.''

Ipswich Force captain Jason Ralph displays his determination against the Southern Districts Spartans.

He said two examples of his team's desperation came from captain Jason Ralph and Bullets recruit Nathan Sobey.

Ralph made seven defensive rebounds.

"He is essentially the smallest guy in our team, getting in there and fighting for rebounds,'' Riches said.

"That's like everyone's mindset at the moment. We're just going to be 100 per cent committed to that.''

Sobey top scored with 35 points.

"Nathan was phenomenal,'' the coach said.

"There was one particular play in the game where he dived across the sideline and slid out of the court. Just the commitment that he displayed - playing it hard and giving it everything that he's got.''

Nathan Sobey controls the floor for Ipswich in the latest 2020 Queensland State League win over Southern Districts.

With four wins from six games, the Force men are well placed to consolidate a top six spot for the QSL playoffs.

Riches was delighted with the progress being made, especially from the Ipswich-bred players in the Force program.

"This is a result that's been two years in the making,'' he said.

"When you're coaching a team and doing all the junior development stuff that we do, you can always see the potential there. It's just that sometimes it doesn't always mean that it works its way out in results.

"Last night it was just really good to see a number of things coming together in regards to how we play.

Ipswich Force’s improving line-up in the QSL competition.

"There is a lot of junior talent out there - from Mitch Poulain to Lachlan Macgregor to Kane Bishop. They represent that commitment to our local area and they are out mixing it with those (NBL) guys.''

Riches also coached the Force women's team on Saturday night with regular mentor Terry Lindeberg unavailable.

Although Ipswich lost 102-78 to the reputable Spartans, Riches was pleased with the effort of Ipswich women's players.

"The intensity was really good,'' he said. "At halftime, there was less than 10 points in it.''

Force basketballer Catherine Macgregor hit six three-pointers in a terrific effort against the Spartans.

Rising Ipswich basketballers Catherine Macgregor (22 points, including six three-pointers) and Iris Cubit (17 points) fought hard.

"It's a work in progress and you're always working towards that next step,'' Riches said.

"It's really good when you see those local kids showing that they've got the talent to be there.''

The Ipswich Force teams play USC Rip City at JBS Arena in their Round 7 clashes on Saturday night.

STATE OF PLAY

QSL Men's Division 1: Ipswich Force 80 (Nathan Sobey 35, Mitch Poulain 16) def Southern Districts Spartans 70.

QSL Women's Division 1: Southern Districts Spartans 102 def Ipswich Force 78 (Amy Lewis 23, Catherine Macgregor 22).