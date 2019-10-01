Menu
VALUABLE RECRUIT: Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle (right) welcomes former A-League coach Mike Mulvey to the Ipswich club.
Soccer

Ipswich's history of success attracts A-League coach to city

David Lems
by
1st Oct 2019 11:34 AM
IPSWICH'S rich sporting history was one of the reasons Western Pride's newly appointed technical director Mike Mulvey accepted his latest role.

"I've always been very interested in youth development,'' the high-profile A-League, former Ipswich Knights and QAS coach said, invited to the club by Pride general manager Pat Boyle.

"When I spoke to Pat, I just looked at Ipswich. It's well known for football and obviously most sports really.''

English-born Mulvey rated former state footballer and Australian baseballer Peter Vogler as one of the most determined sportsmen he had worked with since coming to Australia in 1982.

"What a fantastic person he is. What a fantastic competitor on a football field,'' Mulvey said of the Ipswich international all-rounder.

 

Ipswich international sportsman Peter Vogler
Ipswich international sportsman Peter Vogler Rob Williams

"Then you've got (Allan) Langer and the Walters brothers so it's proven that there is a rich vein of talent that has come from Ipswich.''

After speaking to Boyle, who he coached during the Knights inaugural 1998 season, Mulvey saw appeal in working with Ipswich's National Premier Leagues club.

"He (Boyle) talked about providing opportunities for the children of Ipswich and I was drawn towards that because it's really incumbent of all sports now to provide opportunity for young kids, whether it's male or female,'' Mulvey said.

"To allow them to maximise their potential.''

Knowing how much facility support Western Pride has received from the Ipswich City Council, Mulvey said helping the next generation of Ipswich footballers was a welcome chance to re-acquaint himself with South East Queensland talent.

The former Brisbane Roar championship-winning coach was excited about the Western Pride program he's about to enhance. Trials for 2020 start next week.

"I'll be there to have a look and I hope to be pleasantly surprised by the quality of players and coaches,'' he said.

"I want to provide opportunities for kids.

"And you need good coaches to provide a really enjoyable learning experience.

"I will be providing feedback for all the coaches, whether it be seniors or juniors, but I will be concentrating on the young kids.''

