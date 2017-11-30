Menu
'Speed it up': Mayor wants QUU action on costly water bills

MAYOR Andrew Antoniolli admits the council is concerned with Ipswich residents paying a higher price to access water.

On Wednesday it was revealed residents in Ipswich paid $20.07 more for the sewerage access charge, $29.98 for water access and a higher consumption rate than Brisbane.

Queensland Urban Utilities, of which the Ipswich City Council is a 12% shareholder, did not explain why prices were higher outside the city.

When asked if the council was concerned about the price disparity, Cr Antoniolli said; "we certainly are."

"This is a legacy of the amalgamation of water entities from each individual councils into one government-owned corporation," he said.

"What is a lingering problem is the different charge rates for different local government areas.

"Apparently, they have a plan to bring all the fees into alignment over an extended period of time."

 

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli wants Queensland Urban Utilities to speed up its price parity process.
Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli wants Queensland Urban Utilities to speed up its price parity process.

Cr Antoniolli called for Queensland Urban Utilities to "speed up that process".

"I would agree with my colleagues that we need to come up with a remedy so that all of the ratepayers from all council areas that QUU has governance over, are paying the same rates for water," he said.

Cr Antoniolli acknowledged without Queensland Urban Utilities, water charges "would be considerably higher".

He called for pricing to be streamlined.

WATER COMPARISON

Ipswich

Water access charge: $80.61

Sewerage access charge: $152.04

Tier consumption charges: $0.93 per kilolitre

State bulk water charge: $225.36

Brisbane

Water access charge: $51.63

Sewerage access charge: $131.97

Tier consumption charges: $0.76 per kilolitre

State bulk water charge: $225.36

