Ipswich’s growing Force after second overtime thriller

Ipswich Force NBL1 North recruit Matt Hodgson flies high during his team's overtime victory against Sunshine Coast Phoenix at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

Ipswich Force NBL1 North recruit Matt Hodgson flies high during his team's overtime victory against Sunshine Coast Phoenix at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

ON the way up after consecutive overtime victories, the Ipswich Force men welcome another highly-touted basketballer for their next NBL1 North encounter.

Illawarra Hawks NBL1 recruit Isaac White is preparing to line up for Ipswich in next Saturday night's home game against Red City Roar.

"He (White) will be filling in this weekend and for the remainder of the season,'' head coach Chris Riches said.

Riches is excited about what White can bring to the team, especially after Bullets star Matt Hodgson's impressive debut in Friday night's 96-90 win over Sunshine Coast Phoenix.

"He's a younger player, a guy that comes with a great deal of potential and a great deal of buzz around him at the moment within the league itself.

"He is being seen as one for the future and a guy that's developing skills underneath (professional coach) Brian Goorjian and continuing to progress.

"He has a range of different skills that will be able to help us . . . he's ranked as one of the better shooters around the nation.

"We can only get better from this point on because we start to have stability with those guys coming into rotation and not having a different line-up week-in, week-out.''

Ipswich Force's star recruit Nathan Sobey guides his team to a second NBL1 North overtime victory in a row before joining the Australian Boomers squad preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Megan Low

Olympic prospect Nathan Sobey linked well with Hodgson, captain Jason Ralph and Cameron Weber, lifting Ipswich from 10 points down in the third quarter to an overtime success.

Sobey scored 33 points, including five three-pointers, playing his last game for Ipswich before joining the Australian Boomers Olympic camp in Los Angeles this week.

The unstoppable Brisbane Bullets guard was against superb, especially in overtime where he shot the first six points to give Ipswich some breathing space that Hodgson and Ralph capitalised on.

Nathan focusing on making Australian Boomers team for Olympics

Ipswich Force NBL1 North recruit Matt Hodgson flies high during his team's overtime victory against Sunshine Coast Phoenix at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

After a relatively quiet start in Force colours, Ipswich-bred centre Hodgson showed what he can do with some incredible defensive fends, especially at key times.

He contributed 17 points and 15 rebounds, backed by Ralph with 18 points and Manylok Malek with 10.

While delighted with his Bullets imports, Riches said it was an important win with valuable contributions from Weber and Mitch Poulain, who nailed the basket to send the game into overtime.

"It's still a team sport but you still have to have guys coming together to magnify their impact rather than being individuals,'' Riches said.

Friday night was the first time Sobey and Hodgson had linked together for Ipswich, after Sobey played a leading role helping Force make last year's Queensland State League semi-finals.

Riches valued how Sobey embraced the Ipswich team's culture and supported the side's determination to battle until the end - as they displayed under immense pressure on Friday night.

"Our resilience is probably one of our characteristics that we talk about a fair bit across games, across multiple seasons, '' Riches said.

"We want to be a difficult team that oppositions struggle to put away. That way, you've always got an opportunity to roll the dice in that last three minutes of the game.

"For us, that's a crucial part of what we can do.''

Riches coached Hodgson in junior Queensland teams.

"Getting him back here as probably our most highly credentialed junior is just a huge tipping point for us,'' Riches said.

Former Toowoomba basketballer Weber was also outstanding defensively in the latest game, stepping up with Force regular Ryan Jeffries injured with a groin strain.

"He warmed up during the game and in the overtime period, he played significant minutes for us and did a fantastic job,'' Riches said.

Riches praised the competitive Poulain for his finishing play that levelled the scores at 80-80, setting up an overtime victory opportunity.

"This is probably the tallest Ipswich team that we've had,'' Riches said, also pleased to see his players getting an extra workout in overtime.

"You can't buy that type of pressure scenario where that forges what you have as a group.''

Ipswich Force player Mitch Poulain nails a vital basket during his team's NBL1 North overtime victory against Sunshine Coast Phoenix at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

The Ipswich Force missed an opportunity to secure their second win of the season in going down 72-70 to Sunshine Coast Phoenix on Friday night.

Force vice-captain Georgia Ralph produced her best game in the new competition, top scoring with 24 points.

Captain Amy Lewis also kept in team in the hunt with 18 points and nine defensive rebounds.

Force newcomer Ali Burke contributed a valuable eight defensive rebounds.

However, the Ipswich women were left with plenty to ponder after being ahead by 20 points with four minutes left.

Originally published as Ipswich's growing Force after second overtime thriller