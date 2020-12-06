Menu
Ipswich Musketeers Red player/coach Lyndsey Campbell (front) with (from left), Jess Dycueco, Kate Deegan, Amelia Brown and Alana Russell.
Softball and Baseball

Ipswich’s grand final women rebuild for Division 1 series

David Lems
6th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
THE Ipswich Musketeers women ran out of time in their quest to secure back-to-back Greater Brisbane League (GBL) baseball titles.

However, with a new Division 1 season starting in January, the Musketeers can focus on fielding their best players in one team.

During the short GBL South competition that finished with Saturday's grand final, Ipswich split its talent over Musketeers Blue and Musketeers Red teams.

Musketeers Red qualified for the final, losing 9-7 to Southern Stars at Tivoli.

Musketeers were looking for a final opportunity to bat and overhaul the visitors when the one and half hour time limit was reached.

Club president Jon Campbell said the Musketeers team led by his daughter Lyndsey was understandably disappointed.

However, he praised Ipswich's baseballers for their efforts in finishing second and third after the qualifying matches.

Ipswich adopted a development focus this year after winning the previous season grand final with one side.

"Not making excuses but because we had the two teams and we tried to even things out, we weren't as strong,'' Campbell said.

"If we had picked our best team, I believe we would win.''

With the GBL South and North competitions combining into Division 1 and Division 2 for another series in January, Jon said Musketeers could prepare its strongest team for a shot at that championship.

"We'll pick our very best players out for Division 1,'' he said.

"We'll be up against the northside teams and we'll have the best team we can put on the field.''

Despite losing the latest grand final, Campbell was upbeat about the club's future in women's baseball.

"It was a good season,'' he said. "We had a pretty good crowd and it was good for the game and the club.''

Lyndsey took over on the mound in the second innings after Stars scored six runs and Musketeers replied with four.

The tenacious player/coach pitched out the game with Stars capitalising better on their opportunities.

"Defensively they had a better game,'' the club president said.

"They just do most of the things pretty good.

"They fielded really well.

"We didn't field really well and that was our weak point.

"We hit okay and we pitched okay but they didn't hit as they have done.

"We had our chances to win two or three times.''

Lyndsey will refocus on another coaching role before doing more development work with Musketeers heading into the new year.

She will be player/coach of the West region women's team contesting the three-day state championships starting on Friday night at Hendra in Brisbane.

baseball grand finals ipswich musketeers ipswich musketeers baseball club queensland women's state titles women's baseball
Ipswich Queensland Times

