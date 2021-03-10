Ipswich’s gentle giant shares good feeling about NRL deal

Ipswich State High’s North Queensland Cowboys signing Kulikefu Finefeuiaki at the school's rugby league season launch at the Jets Leagues Club. Picture: David Lems

AS Ipswich State High's gentle giant mingled with teammates and coaching staff, he had every reason to display his captivating smile.

Having recently been signed by the North Queensland Cowboys, year 12 student Kulikefu Finefeuiaki can work hard this season knowing he has an NRL opportunity waiting at year's end.

The powerful second rower was an integral member of Ipswich State High's Langer Cup side last year, displaying his immense talents.

One of those was fierce loyalty to the team.

Despite being told his grandfather had passed on the morning of the crucial game against Wavell, Finefeuiaki soldiered on in an inspired performance at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Ipswich State High's incredible defensive effort secured them a 6-4 win over the competition leaders, keeping their semi-final hopes alive.

Head coach Josh Bretherton paid tribute to Finefeuiaki who produced a mighty solo effort despite his personal anguish.

"Kuli found out maybe five or six hours ago his grandfather passed away,'' Bretherton said at the time, inside a dressing room with mixed emotions.

"And he played the whole game. So you can imagine from the moment that phone call was made at school today and we had to help him . . . and he decided he wanted to come back and play.

"I'm so proud of him.''

Fast forward to Tuesday night's Ipswich State High School rugby league season launch and Bretherton is still immensely delighted with his aspiring NRL player.

Just as importantly, the affable 17-year-old was in a happier place.

The Cowboys offered him a three-year contract after he attended a training camp in Townsville late last year.

"It's pretty good hey,'' Finefeuiaki said. "It's a good feeling and a good start to the year. I'm really looking forward to it.''

Ipswich State High School footballer Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is in a happy place. Picture: David Lems

Standing 1.92m tall, the Redbank Plains Bears junior gained inspiration himself by seeing the great Jonathan Thurston and another New Zealand product Jason Taumalolo in Townsville.

"It was pretty cool to meet them last year,'' Finefeuiaki said having grown up in New Zealand, playing junior football in Avondale.

"It was an unbelievable feeling.''

He said the Cowboys made him feel welcome on his trip north.

"It was a good organisation when I went up there, good staff, good players in there,'' he said.

Finefeuiaki has been in the professional Ipswich State High program for three years, starting in year 9.

Ipswich State High NRL contracted player Kulikefu Finefeuiaki making a strong run in the Langer Cup competition.

Having joined the Redbank Plains Bears after moving to Queensland, Finefeuiaki felt last year was his best with Ipswich State High.

"All the training I've been through here has made me stronger mentally and physically,'' he said.

He is also a part of the Ipswich Jets Mal Meninga Cup program.

With an expanded eight team Langer Cup competition later this year, Finefeuiaki is eagerly awaiting the elite schoolboy series before jetting to Townsville.

"I like the competitiveness. I like the brutality of the contact,'' he said.

"I just love it.''

Called Kuli by his teammates, Finefeuiaki said the Cowboys told him to "keep working hard, keep playing football and kick on from there''.

Eager to reward his family for their support, he said rugby league provided a fun avenue to become a better person.

Ipswich State High's NRL contracted players (from left) Jake Self (NQ Cowboys), Shannon Stewart (GC Titans), Thomas Luhrman (Roosters), Josiah Pahulu (GC Titans) and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (NQ Cowboys) at the season launch at Jets Leagues Club.

Year 12 student Finefeuiaki is one of the 2021 season Ipswich State High players contracted to NRL clubs.

The other year 12 students are Jake Self (North Queensland Cowboys), Tommy Luhrman (Sydney Roosters) and Josiah Pahulu (Gold Coast Titans).

They join year 11 student Shannon Stewart (Gold Coast Titans) and year 10 talents Ogden George and Oliva Iaulualo (Canterbury Bulldogs).

Graduating students from last year to receive NRL contracts are co-captain Deijion Leugaimafa (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Waylon Fiaii (Cronulla Sharks), Evander Tere-Rongotaua (Sydney Roosters), Ilai Tuia (Penrith Panthers) and E Suavai Elijuwhon (St George Dragons).

Tomorrow: Why the highly regarded Ipswich State High rugby league program is even stronger this year.