Ipswich's First World War nurses honoured

FIFTEEN nurses who served in the First World War have been honoured with their names placed on a public plaque.

The plaque was unveiled by the Ipswich Hospital Museum volunteers yesterday and will soon be mounted inside the historic museum building.

During the First World War some 3000 nurses left Australian shores to make a contribution to the war effort.

Nurses were an essential part of the war effort; their skills saved lives and their commitment to caring for others led more people to volunteer.

The plaque unveiling was timed to coincide with Remembrance Day, today.

Some of the nurses' descendants made the trip from Biloela to be part of the event, but the Ipswich Hospital Museum volunteers hope more relatives will come forward to share stories and make the trip to see the plaque.

Ipswich Hospital Museum volunteer and former nurse educator Mary Purser said the 15 nurses worked or trained in Ipswich Hospital before joining the war effort and heading to far away places such as Egypt, India, Mesopotamia, France, and England on board Commonwealth hospital ships.

"It is impossible for us to fully comprehend what the nurses would have experienced," Ms Purser said.

"Collectively, they tended to bomb wounds, gunshot injuries, trench foot, typhoid, influenza and many other sicknesses, all in a time with no antibiotics and limited anaesthesia."

Melinda Parcell, who has a dual role as Ipswich Hospital Museum Chair and West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Executive Director (Community and Rural), hoped the plaque unveiling would be a beautiful tribute to the nurses.

"Some 9.7 million allied troops suffered wounds in World War I and lived - 43 per cent of those mobilised," Ms Parcell said.

"When you consider the conditions, it is a wonder so many survived. This is a testament to the devoted care by stretcher bearers, doctors, nurses and orderlies. It is so important we keep the memory alive of everybody who was involved in the war effort. That is why we need the community's help to spread the word so we can get in touch with the nurses' descendants.

"We are sure they would be thrilled to join us in honouring the memory of these remarkable women, we just need to find them," Ms Parcell said.

The plaque is designed to ensure the nurses' sacrifice will always be remembered.

Can you help?

These 15 Ipswich nurses have been honoured.

Do you know their descendants?

Margaret Bourke Eva Coote Eileen Cowen Flora Kay Rose Langford (MiD) Elsie Pollock Margaret Winning Emily Mardon Clara Northall Ruth Robson Muriel Rogers Annie Scott Annie Watson Jane Robson Helen Ritchie.

If you can help in the museum's search for descendants, please get in touch by emailing info@ispwichhospitalmuseum.

'Terrible week of suspense'

QT - October, 12 1914

THIS has been a terrible week of suspense. You cannot imagine the sights seen here in Paris.

Among the crowd are many people on their way home to England, America, and other parts, from their holidays. We spoke to many, and they have had a terrible experience getting so far. It takes as long as five days to get from Switzerland, and then one has to walk over the frontier (getting little to eat and drink on the way), as all the trains are taken up with getting the troops mobilised. We thought it much better not to get into a panic about things, but to make ourselves of use. It is difficult to get milk, eggs, butter, and all those things brought daily from the country. There are no 'buses running. They and all the taxis have been commandeered for service. Paris is, of course, under martial law.

The people are buying up lots of food in case of a famine. I went into Paris this morning, and I passed one of the big barracks. It was like an antheap. They are mobilising with great rapidity; train-load after train-load go off, cheering. Such sights! All round are tearful women and children, Oh, it is just terrible! We see lots of sad partings, too.

Papers are difficult to get; they are printed on small sheets, and are bought up at once. There was a brief placard in French, posted on the boulevards, about Australia promising her last man and last shilling.

Where most of the troops are embarking there is a free cake stall for the soldiers. Some of the boot stores are giving the soldiers new, strong boots as they pass by, taking the old ones in return. All the railway lines and bridges are picketed with soldiers. You must not worry about me. I have volunteered for nursing service, and may get a call any moment. The addresses of relatives of the nurses are taken, in case anything might happen.

Letter by Margaret Winning (extracts)