Ipswich's first digital billboard is a whopper

NEXT time you're driving over the David Trumpy Bridge from North Ipswich, your view is never going to be the same.

Marking the entrance to the Ipswich CBD, a new digital billboard was this week switched on, and along with advertising will service the community.

Amber alerts (which concern missing children), emergency announcements, weather and other community focussed messages will appear on the 42-square metre billboard that will also feature paid advertising.

Queensland largest regional advertising company, Bishopp Outdoor Advertising, launched its first regional digital billboard in a partnership with Ipswich City Council that will also deliver a landmark public art addition to East Street.

The state of the art LED billboard, located at the Ipswich Corporate Centre on East Street contains three lighting sensors so it will automatically adjust to the conditions and the time of day. Plus you needn't worry about being blinded at night, as the billboard goes into sleep mode from 11pm to 5am.

"Council has been working cooperatively with us for a long time working on the offering for the business community" said Bishopp Director of Strategies Nick McAlpine.

"We're very buoyant about the Ipswich economy so the timing was right for us to invest in this billboard.

"Part of the agreement is that we dedicate at least 10% of the display to community events and news. The advantage of these is of course you can change the content within half an hour. Police alerts, amber alerts if a kid goes missing, we can put those messages up very quickly. It becomes a very powerful tool to communicate with residents."

The David Trumpy Bridge is believed to be the busiest road in Ipswich, with estimates of around 33,000 vehicles a day crossing the bridge. If you estimate 1.5 people per vehicle, that's around 50,000 people who cross the bridge between North Ipswich and the CBD.

Over 80 per cent of the content is for local small and medium businesses.

"This is the busiest thoroughfare in Ipswich, and a great statement as you enter the CBD," Nick said. "For clients and advertisers, it's the perfect spot to register a message, and being an LED screen, its high definition and on par with the best technology available, which is reflected in the quality of the image."

So, does Nick think the traditional billboards around Ipswich have their days numbered?

"I don't think the old style of billboard will disappear, there is always a place for them, but who knows in a hundred years' time what billboards will be like?

"This is a pretty substantial investment and will help create a sense of arrival into a business centre."

As part of its partnership with Ipswich City Council, Bishopp will also be delivering a new public art mural to compliment the digital addition to the Ipswich CBD.

The public mural, to be painted along the entire length of the rail overpass, will provide an exciting return to the local community and help promote active transport in Ipswich, and will be done by Brisbane-based artist Adam Busby.

"We're proud to support this public art initiative, in partnership with Council and First Coat Studios, to help enliven the Ipswich CBD and we look forward to the vision coming to life in the next few weeks."