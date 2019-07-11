Ipswich's favourite salon announced: who took the top spot?

BENJAMIN Peters from Benjamin Peters Hair Dressing has taken the crown for Ipswich's Favourite Hair Salon this year.

Mr Peters has practised hairdressing for the past decade and has wowed customers - and kept them coming back.

The 28-year-old scored twice as many votes as the next most popular salon, She Bangs Hair, in Booval.

"It's an absolute privilege obviously," Mr Peters said.

"I've worked hard and with being crowned, I'm at the point now where my hard work has paid off."

Mr Peters said he has total faith in his work.

"Being able to do it from home without having a shop front is absolutely the best feeling. I offer an exclusive one-on-one service. I put the hours in and work 12 hours a day."

Mr Peters also prides himself on a total experience, rather than multiple hairdressers taking on different parts of the process.

Long-time customer and local teacher, Robyn McConochie said, "he just knows his stuff".

"He gets the science behind cutting hair and when it comes to colouring hair, he makes things happen - he puts products that shouldn't be put together and makes these amazing colours," she said.

"I've never walked out and had that feeling 'it's not what I want' - it's always been what I want.

"When you're in the chair, you're his priority. In other salons, it is easy to feel like a number and like you're just getting pumped through. For me, that's the biggest thing."

Another customer, Sue Johns, echoed Ms McConochie's sentiments.

"I actually changed to Benny at the beginning of the year. I had been going to hairdressers at salons and I just felt like I was being pushed in and out," she said.

"He makes you feel comfortable and that's the number one rule, when you can feel comfortable with your hair dresser you'll let them do anything with you.

"I go away and I feel it's a positive and my hair feels great."

HAIR is a personal thing, and so is finding the right hairdresser.

Since we began the search for Ipswich's favourite salon, the QT was inundated with nominations - almost 100 all up. Close to 1000 people nominated their favourite hair whiz, with many passionate locals tagging their hair specialist on Facebook.

With the numbers in, it boiled down to ten salons (in no particular order): Violet Brown Mobile Makeover, The Hairport Yamanto, His + Her SALON/BARBER, Benjamin Peters BPHD, MJ's Hair Beauty Barber, She Bangs Hair, Peak-A-Do House Of Hair Beauty & Nails, The Pavilion, Rosewood, Fuze Hair & Beauty and Underground Hair Culture.

Last year Morrow & Co. Hair was named the favourite. The salon received more than 120 votes, with many customers sharing their wonderful experiences.

The business opened at 176 Glebe Rd, Booval, in 2016 but owner Amy Morrow had been practising for almost 17 years. Ms Morrow was thrilled with the win, and shortly after hung up hair scissors, passing the blow-dryer to Tamika Struthers, who renamed the salon She Bangs Hair who came a close second this year.

This year it's solo practitioner, and rockstar hair dresser, Benjamin Peters, from Benjamin Peters Hair Design who pulled the grand portion of the vote.

We here at the QT would like to take a moment to thank readers for voting and letting their salon know how much it means to you.