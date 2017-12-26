Ipswich's fastest growing suburb continues domination

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

THE final planning report for 2017 has proven Ipswich's population growth and development is on track to continue for years to come.

According to the Ipswich City Council's September Quarter Development Activity Report, the population grew by 2340 people, bringing the total to 206,344 in the Local Government Area.

The increase is an equivalent annual population growth rate of 4.59 per cent.

The report notes Redbank Plains was again the fastest growing suburb.

Spring Mountain had the highest number of new lots created and Collingwood Park recorded the highest number of new lots approved.

About 21,271sqm of new, non-residential building floor space was approved with the ability to accommodate 393 new jobs.

The Ipswich City Council recorded 365 development applications and 870 plumbing applications lodged in the past quarter.

Local Government officers were kept busy, with 3384 building and plumbing inspections undertaken.

Planning Committee chairman Cr David Morrison said it was a brilliant end to a year of huge growth for the city.

"It's not just residential growth, it's economic growth as well," he said.

Cr Morrison said the eastern end of the region was leading the positive trend.

"The city is sitting in a very good position going into 2018," he said.

"There seems to be a hum of confidence out there in the community.

"When you've got big anchor companies investing in the area people sit up and take notice."

The committee chair said the council's economic officers were attempting to lure business and residential growth to the region.

"I get comments all the time our planning staff are friendly to deal with," he said.

"You've got the whole growth of Southeast Queensland that we're a part of.

"If anyone is looking to build or invest in the city our planners and engineers will sit down with them for free."

Division six councillor Cheryl Bromage said the Ipswich City Council would continue to be on the front foot when planning for the growth of the city.

She said considerable work had been done across Ipswich as the region readied for the population to double in the next few decades.