Ipswich's fastest growing schools revealed

SPRINGFIELD schools are booming, recording the highest growth for enrolment numbers over the past five years.

An analysis of federal government data revealed the Ipswich region schools where student numbers rose the most.

Between 2013 and 2018, enrolment at Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School in Springfield Lakes increased by 298.5 per cent, which is faster than any other school in the region.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority figures are the most up to date enrolment numbers that include all state and private schools nationally.

According to the latest public data that includes public and private schools, student numbers grew from 67 to 267 in 2018, the fastest growth in the region.

The second fastest growing school was Springfield Central State School, where the student body increased by 219.8 per cent as enrolment numbers grew from 278 to 889.

Over those five years, Springfield Central State High School had the third biggest enrolment boom in the area - 871 more students at the school in 2018 than in 2013 - a 130.6 per cent increase.

Good Shepherd principal Judith Anne Seery has been at the helm since its foundation year in 2013.

There are 340 students enrolled for the 2019 school year and over 400 are expected for next year.

"We will continue growing rapidly in the years to come," Ms Seery said.

"The school is masterplanned to eventually cater for up to 800 students.

"The Springfield region is growing very rapidly and is attracting young families and couples wanting to start a family. When I was first appointed and we started building the school in 2012, there were virtually no houses around us, now we're in the middle of suburbia."

Ms Seery said new facilities will be needed to keep up with the expected growth.

"Since opening, we have had two major building projects to expand our facilities and more will be needed to provide our students with the best possible environment for a contemporary education," she said.

Schools with fastest growth between 2013 and 2018

Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School: 298.5 per cent change

Springfield Central State School: 219.8 per cent change

Springfield Central State High School: 130.6 per cent change

Haigslea State School: 117.6 per cent change

Augusta State School: 114.4 per cent change

WoodLinks State School: 107.1 per cent change

Clarendon State School: 75.0 per cent change

Ipswich Flexible Learning Centre: 73.2 per cent change

Aratula State School: 70.0 per cent change

Benarkin State School: 68.2 per cent change