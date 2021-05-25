Ipswich’s display of horsepower aims to boost tourism

Ipswich is in for a feast of motor racing and horse racing in June.

Fans of horsepower in all its forms will be treated to a feast of action in Ipswich in June, with the city’s biggest annual social event combined with a major motor racing crowd-puller as part of celebration of high-speed entertainment.

The Festival of Horsepower will run from June 5-27, taking in signature events the Ipswich Cup and the Winternationals.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the marketing of the events in tandem would help showcase the city’s dining scene, heritage sites and bush reserves, which attract two million visitors a year.

“Planes, Trains and Autos was a fantastic curtain-raiser for the Festival of Horsepower, with international motorsport champions Troy Bayliss, Toby Price and Craig Lowndes joining the RAAF’s Roulettes and Red Thunder Warbirds,” Cr Harding said.

Officially kicking off the event is the Festival of Horsepower Soiree; hosted by the face of this year’s Ipswich Cup, Liz Cantor, at the Ipswich Turf Club.

The Soiree will be held on June 5 at 6pm, and tickets to go on sale online before the event.

Teams will compete at the Ipswich Kart Club on June 5 and 6 at the IKC Endurance Challenge.

The festival will also feature several kid-friendly events such as the Family Race Day, with an animal farm, more horse racing and a kids’ Fashion on the Field event.

The Winternationals, from June 10-13, is the largest championship drag racing event outside of North America, and will be the final round of the national 400 Thunder season.

After missing out last year due to COVID-19, the Ipswich Cup is expected to be huge on June 19, with huge interest already in marquee spots and tickets selling out from every vantage point around the Bundamba Racetrack.

Finishing up the event on June 26 and 27 is Two Days of Thunder, which promises awe-inspiring racing with Porsche Motorsport featuring.

