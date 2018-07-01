Ipswich's defiant Pride and A-League tenacity on show

Western Pride goalkeeper Max Davison rises above the lethal Lions attack to glove another threatening corner cross in Saturday night's top-class NPL match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

IT was a superb showdown worthy of a championship grand final.

The man of the match was so emotionally drained he needed a comforting hug from his mother.

Down to nine men, Western Pride remained defiant in a classic confrontation between two of Queensland's leading club sides.

Most important of all, it was an Ipswich team performance that showcased tenacity of A-League quality.

Just hours after Ipswich's football franchise was named in the top 10 A-League applicants, Western Pride's champion side produced an effort that will be long remembered.

Although Pride ultimately lost 3-2, it was an epic contest at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Nearing his 100th National Premier Leagues match, Pride stand-in captain Cam Crestani summed up the situation perfectly.

"That was my 99th NPL game and that was probably my best one,'' Crestani said.

"The grand final is the pinnacle for me but that is definitely second.

"It was disappointment but gutsy is probably the word.''

Former Brisbane Roar defender Crestani said Saturday night's performance highlighted why Ipswich needed a team in the A-League.

"The crowd were phenomenal again and it just goes to prove why Ipswich should get this A-League expansion,'' he said.

"We've got the people here to back us to the hills. You'll have other people come in because we are proving that we are quality on and off the field.''

Western Pride captain Cam Crestani duels with a Lions player in Saturday night's classic state league match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Chris Simpson

As Ipswich waits to hear if the city secures one of the two A-League licences on offer in October, Crestani said Pride's astonishing effort against the cashed-up Lions was something special.

"It just goes a long way to describe the group of boys that we've got out here and the kind of club that we have out here,'' he said.

"The boys, I can't speak highly enough of them. They did everything I asked of them and what Reggie (coach Reg Davani) asked of them.

"We were unlucky tonight but then again on another night we overturn that result.

"The boys dug deep and we probably should have got something out of that game regardless of the nine men that we had on the field.''

Pride goalkeeper Max Davison was the best player from either team, denying shot after shot from the dangerous Lions attack.

He saved long-range blasts, shut down powerful strikes at his body, deflected shots over the cross bar and was an aerial whiz diffusing lethal corner kicks close to his goal line.

Davison even saved a late penalty that kept his team still daring to dream of at least salvaging a draw.

Pride held Lions scoreless in the first half after having durable defender Will McFarlane sent off in the 15th minute for a last-man tackle.

The relentless Lions attack finally broke the deadlock early in the second half.

However, Pride responded almost immediately, netting an equalizer when Andy Pengelly headed in a super cross from Crestani.

Lions continued the onslaught, finally rewarded with a second and third goal before Crestani headed in Pride's second to keep the game alive.

Davison saved a penalty taken by Lions goalkeeper Luke Borean in a final display of desperation.

The penalty was awarded after Pride utility player Gabby Hawash was sent off in the dying stages of the game, leaving Pride with nine men.

Yet the competition-leading and defending state league champions never gave up, giving the third-placed Lions a lesson in football fortitude.

The Lions players were out on their feet and cramping up at the end of the game as the Pride attack mounted their final bid for a point.

After Davison's heroic deeds with a depleted defensive formation, the emotional goalkeeper was one of the last to leave the field. He was welcomed with a huge hug before joining his teammates.

Experienced footballer Crestani praised his fearless keeper, who he regularly patted on the back for his exceptional efforts during the game.

"It's unfortunate we couldn't go on with it,'' Crestani said. "But I can tell you every person that played on the field tonight, they played superb and I can't fault anyone for their effort or their performance.

"It's a testament to the boys, working hard at training and the coaching staff and how much they put us through our paces and the ability to run out a game and still be on top with nine men at the end of the game.

"We definitely looked like we could get in the game and we were on top with the nine or 10 men that we had.''

Western Pride's next match is against Moreton Bay at Wolter Park on Saturday night.

State of play

NPL: Lions 3 (Marek Madle, Shaun Carlos, Mitchell Hore) def Western Pride 2 (Andy Pengelly, Cam Crestani).

NPL women: Souths United def Western Pride 4-0.