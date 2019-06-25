Menu
Council News

Ipswich's congested roads 'will get worse', council confirms

Hayden Johnson
by
25th Jun 2019 2:40 PM
IT'S BAD news for drivers crying out for upgrades to some of the city's busiest roads, with congestion tipped to get worse before it gets better.

Despite Ipswich's population growing to 436,000 by 2036, city boss Greg Chemello said no new roads in the growth areas of Ripley and Springfield would be built this financial year.

"This year will take a lot of planning of some of those roads," he said.

"There's some obligations council has to do some roadworks in Springfield.

"Those of you who drive through Springfield in morning peak and afternoon peak know what that's like.

"That will sadly get a bit worse before it gets better."

Mr Chemello said funding for design and planning work on the roads was in this year's budget.

"We look ahead of further development in the master-planned communities of Springfield and Ripley," he said.

