Ipswich’s ‘champion club’ set to turn on football pace

The Ipswich Knights celebrate their recent success as ‘champion club’ in the Mitchelton 100 pre-season competition.

FRESH from an encouraging success, the Ipswich Knights are building a powerful top side for the fast-approaching Queensland Premier League football season.

The Knights were crowned ‘champion club’ at the recent Mitchelton 100 pre-season tournament, highlighting Ipswich’s depth heading into a new season.

Head coach Andy Ogden’s senior team beat Holland Park 5-2 in the final with the Knights under 20s also reaching the decider, before going down to the host club.

While pleased with the progress of his team and other Knights sides in recent games, Ogden was cautious about the latest boost for the Ipswich club.

“No-one’s been looking to say we are better than anyone else,’’ Ogden said.

“It was purely just a good chance to lock in pre-season games over January.

“Pre-season is not about anything else but getting minutes under the belt and having a look at people and seeing what we can do.’’

After making last year’s playoffs in every senior grade, the Knights open their 2020 QPL season on February 22 away to Souths United.

“We had a reasonable turnover in players (in the off-season) but I’m very happy with the feel of the squad,’’ Ogden said.

“We’ve only played three games or so as a squad so it’s difficult to be too confident.

“But it’s just a good feel at the club.

“The boys seem to be gelling well.’’

Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden

Ogden is excited about the talent in his side which has a final trial against Broadbeach this weekend before the new season kicks off.

“We’ve definitely introduced more youth and more pace,’’ the experienced coach said.

That will come from the addition of players like former Western Pride attacker Michael Morrow, who will link with Knights regular goal scorers Lachlan Munn and Nick Edwards up front.

Another quality ex-Western Pride player Mitch Hermann has joined the Knights after a stint with the Mackay Crusaders in the National Premier Leagues competition.

Ogden said Josh Wilson has been one of the early surprises, having previously been with Pride and the Strikers.

Although losing key players like Lincoln Rule and Emmanuel Peter, the Knights have been bolstered by recruiting Morrow, former international futsal goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg and Japanese defender Hayato Kame.

Freiberg will guard the goals in partnership with Damon Wenck.

“At his best, he’s probably one of the best keepers I’ve worked with,’’ Ogden said of Freiberg.

“He adds more experience.’’

Ogden is heartened by the defensive and midfield balance he has backing up the “aggressive’’ attacking options.

The current Knights squad is Zayne Freiberg, Damon Wenck, Ben Taylor, Aaron Midkiff, Hayato Kame, Ben Barrett, Jack Cabassi (captain), Matthew White, Josh Wilson, Sho Otsuka, Mitch Herrmann, Nahom Waldo, Lucky Joe, Nic Edwards, Elliot White, Michael Morrow, Lachlan Munn, Flynn Park and Jamie Cameron.

Lucas Wilson will remain alongside with Ogden with the top team, assisted by managers David Preis and Craig Milne.

Bob Maclot (under 20) and Adam Maunder (under 18) will look after the club’s other senior men’s sides.

Ellen Pearce is the strength and conditioning coach.