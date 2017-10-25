Ipswich's Carl Wulff charges: Wayne Myers on no contact list

Wayne Myers has not been charged with any offence.

ONE of corporate Queensland's old guard has been caught up in the Ipswich corruption scandal, which has led to the arrest of former mayor Paul Pisasale and two council chief executive officers.

Bail documentation for ­former Ipswich chief executive Carl Wulff shows he is banned from contacting Wayne Myers, a veteran of the state's corporate scene, who has sat on the boards of companies such as Ergon and Australian Water Holdings (AWH).

Wulff has been charged with official corruption and attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to influence a witness with a false written statement at a pub at Eight Mile Plains last month.

The corruption charge involves Wulff allegedly using his position as Ipswich chief executive to receive money to assist a fill-services brokerage agreement between 2012 and 2014.

Wulff's case yesterday was adjourned until next month. His partner Sharon Oxenbridge has also been charged with corruption and her case was also adjourned.

Neither of them appeared in court and were represented by major criminal law firm Fisher Dore Lawyers.

Wulff and Oxenbridge are not allowed to contact Mr Myers or Wayne Innes, an earthworks businessman who has also been charged with a separate allegation of a corrupt deal with another former Ipswich chief executive Jim Lindsay, who took over from Wulff.

Mr Myers, 63, has not been charged with any offence and there is no suggestion he was involved in any wrongdoing. He and Wulff were friends and dealt with each other when Mr Myers was chairman of AWH's Queensland operation.

In a June 2012 email, Mr Myers told of attending with Wulff a meeting with the then director-general of the Department of Premier and Cabinet Jon Grayson, to discuss AWH and infrastructure for an Ipswich development.

AWH was this year subject to a scathing report from the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption. The report made no allegations of wrongdoing in Queensland and Mr Myers previously said nothing illicit was done in the Sunshine State.

Attempts to contact Mr Myers were unsuccessful.