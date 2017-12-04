Menu
Ipswich's building boom lures tradies looking for work

Mak Construction and Renovations owner Marc Berry.
Mak Construction and Renovations owner Marc Berry. Rob Williams
Hayden Johnson
by

THE construction boom in Ipswich is luring tradesmen from across southeast Queensland to the region for work.

According to the Ipswich City Council's Planning and Development September quarter Activity Report, the city's population and building approvals had grown.

During the September 2017 quarter the council approved 1144 new residential lots.

This compares to 597 in the previous quarter and 1127 lots approved in the same quarter last year.

Comparatively, 468 lots were approved in the September 2012 quarter.

The building boom across the suburbs has created endless work for Mak Construction and Renovations.

Owner, Marc Berry, agreed activity in the housing market had skyrocketed in the past year - luring workers from other regions to the west.

"Other tradesmen from the Gold Coast and other places are coming to work because there's plenty of work around," he said.

"Everywhere I look around there's just renovations, extensions and the new-home market is just booming.

Mr Berry, who is juggling the tool belt and a new baby, estimated the surge in activity had occurred over the past year.

The high demand and limited supply has led Ipswich builders to join forces and get the job done.

"Talking to other builders, a lot of them will work together," Mr Perry said.

"If they're all too busy they'll ring the next guy and so it seems to be a bit of a domino effect.

"People who ring up wanting to get work done, they're finding it hard to get builders."

Mr Berry said the boom had provided a range of work for Mak Construction and Renovations.

At Booval, the company has raised and shifted a Queenslander home to construct a back deck and an internal ground floor.

Mr Berry said other common projects included bathrooms, new homes and general renovations.

"With Ripley going ahead it's one of the fastest growing corridors around, Ipswich is cruising along really good," he said.

Topics:  building building approval construction boom ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
