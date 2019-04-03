Ipswich's Big W fate remains a mystery

WOOLWORTHS Group remains tight-lipped on the details of its plans to close 30 Big W stores across the country over the next three years.

This week the department store chain revealed it had conducted an extensive review of more than 180 locations.

While there has been improvement in Big W sales momentum recently with comparable sales growth in the third quarter of the financial year of about 6 per cent, the profit improvement is slower than planned with Big W expected to report a loss before interest and tax in FY19 of $80-$100 million.

This followed on from a loss of $110 million in the previous financial year.

In addition to the 30 retail outlets, Big W will also close two distributions centres.

It is not known if the Ipswich region's three Big W stores at Booval Fair, Redbank Plaza and Orion Shopping Centre will be affected, with Woolworths Group saying details were being finalised.

"Details of store closure locations will not be released due to ongoing discussions with landlords. In the interim, all Big W stores will continue to trade as normal," a spokesperson said.

"The majority of our store network is set to remain open and we're committed to doing the right thing for our team in impacted stores.

"We will inform our team members, customers and community stakeholders well in advance of changes to any specific store."