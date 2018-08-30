Ipswich's best street lined with heritage homes

Brighton Cottage on Waghorn St owned by Denise Varigos and Geoff Andrews.

HIGH up on the hill, overlooking Ipswich's centre, is a street where the neighbours are friendly, the homes are unique, the views are breathtaking and a gentle breeze is almost guaranteed.

Waghorn St has earned the title of best street in Ipswich, by vote of the city's leading real estate professionals.

We asked 10 prominent agents to nominate the five best streets in Ipswich.

Their picks were rated 1-5 with the top pick awarded five points, down to the fifth choice which received one point.

When the total scores were added up, there was a clear winner.

Waghorn St flows through the suburbs of Woodend and Ipswich.

Living on Waghorn St means a short walk to shops and restaurants and no more than a 10-minute drive to anything else you might need.

The homes along this stretch are a unique mix, mostly wooden heritage homes and many on the Denmark Hill have breathtaking views of the mountains that surround Ipswich.

Step inside Brighton Cottage, for example, one of Ipswich's prized heritage homes.

The Late Victorian era Brighton Cottage sits high on the Denmark Hill side of Waghorn St, where it has stood since 1886.

The first time the cottage was auctioned, shortly after its construction, it was advertised as having 'one of the finest views in Ipswich', and that statement is still true today.

With wraparound verandas, there's always somewhere to sit in the sun and enjoy the view.

Four years ago, Denise Varigos fell in love with Brighton Cottage.

It's heritage charm, cosy feel and ideal location were the perfect match for Denise and her husband Geoff Andrews.

Inside, antique furniture reflects the property's old world charm with each room filled with unique pieces.

Era-appropriate lamps throw off the perfect amount of light while the various renovations throughout the years have kept in line with the heritage style while providing modern amenities.

Denise is a real estate agent who is originally from Melbourne.

She and Geoff love living in Ipswich and moved into Waghorn St in 2015.

"It's a sophisticated little cottage," Denise said.

"The area here is fabulous. Denmark Hill is a beautiful little pocket. You have gorgeous views of the mountains, it's very breezy, we have gorgeous neighbours and all the houses are sweet.

"For us, living here represents everything that's enjoyable about Ipswich.

"I love the town, there is so much here, everything is five or 10 minutess away and you can see the development happening, which I love.

"You can see people really looking after all these old homes and really valuing them.

"Not just valuing them because they are valuable financially, but you can see these houses are precious to people.

"It's a very joyful place to live."

For Geoff, being on a first name basis with the neighbours makes a big difference.

"We know all the neighbours here," Geoff said.

"And that reminds me of when I was a kid. I knew all the neighbours' names up and down the street for 100 metres.

"I love Ipswich and living here.

"Anything with a view suits me fine. Even though we don't have the panoramic views of Chelmsford Avenue, we have these little vistas through the breaks in the trees, which is lovely.

"You can see the Great Dividing Range and Cunningham's Gap from the veranda.

"Because of the house's aspect and verandas, you can always find a place to sit in the sun or retreat to the shade when it's hotter."

Chelmsford Ave was voted the third most popular street in Ipswich.

It faces the Denmark Hill Reserve and you'll find this popular street at the top of Waghorn St.

Chelmsford Ave is close to the hospital and its height provides residents with stunning views over the city but that wasn't enough to win the voters over.

Salisbury Rd in the heart of Ipswich was voted the second best street in Ipswich.

It borders Limestone Park and has historically been incredibly popular.

The stretch along Salisbury Rd was once known as Doctor's Road because of the high number of affluent medical professionals who lived there.

The street is lined with magnificent colonial homes on large, elevated blocks.

