Ipswich's 'best restaurant' has shut its doors

Chef Matt Tsalikas will be shutting the doors at Arcadia after three years of business.

MUCH like Ancient Greece, all good things must come to an end - only the reign of Ipswich's Greek restaurant Arcadia was much shorter.

Instead of 350 years, the restaurant only managed three. Announced on Facebook, the team at the modern Hellenic restaurant said they shut the doors for the last time on Saturday.

"After three years operating in Ipswich, we decided it was time to close the doors for the final time last Saturday," the team wrote.

"If any of our regulars are craving some good Greek food and don't mind the hike into Brisbane, we have been operating Amphora Restaurant in St Lucia for the last 20 years and would love to see you again soon.

"Thank you all!

"Arcadia."

The restaurant, serving traditional Greek fare; meze platters, salads, sweets and loukoumades at its neighbouring donut shop, as well as Greek beer and spirits will be sorely missed by punters, who took to social media to share their sadness at Ipswich's 'best restaurant's closing.

"Devastating. Best restaurant in Ipswich..." wrote Andrew Dunstan.

"This is very sad news. Everything was perfect from the beautiful food to the beautiful staff. You will be missed. As Mat Matt Robinson says, another Ippy business closes. The CBD resembles a ghost town. You guys provided a wonderful venue that was enjoyed by many. I wish you all the best. Hopefully you are having an April fool's joke," said Leo Faranda.

"OH NO! Why, why, why??? We will miss having a greek option in Ipswich. Absolutely loved all your food. Sad news of loosing such a wonderful restaurant," posted Kay Mcallan.