Obesity and depression start to phenomenal training career

FIT FOR SUCCESS: Neil Moore, from 12RND Fitness, Flinders View, won the QT poll to find Ipswich's Best Personal Trainer. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH'S Best Personal Trainer as voted by Queensland Times readers started his fitness mission out of a personal fight against weight and depression.

Neil Moore now owns 12RND Fitness in Flinders View, and is part of the fastest-growing boxing and fitness concept in the world.

Punters come in to enjoy rolling sessions, meaning there's no need for a timetable.

A trainer is always on running circuits and members can join in the next session.

Mr Moore said his personal background and understanding of how people were looking to get fit had set him apart from the pack.

"I used to be extremely overweight and depressed... I used to be over 130kg and then my mum bought me a gym membership with a few PT sessions," he said.

"That kick started me on the right track. I joined a boxing-for-fitness gym, similar to what I own now.

"I managed to lose more 55kg and turned my life around. Once I'd done that I realised how much better life was not being obese, overweight and depressed."

From there, Mr Moore's path was clear; he wanted to help others.

"I decided to get qualified and try to help people do the same. Remember the fact I've walked in their shoes and I've been on the other side, I'm not just someone who has been fit and healthy all my life trying to help unfit and overweight people do something they've never done before," he said.

Mr Moore and his wife moved to Ipswich in 2013 and he started his personal training enterprise, Moore Results Personal Training.

"One of the biggest problems with that was people couldn't make it to our class times," he said. "I looked at what was out there that had no class times and that was 12RND Fitness.

"It's similar (to the place) where I lost all my weight. It's a structure of training that I really loved myself and what I currently do as well."

Mr Moore said being funny and caring helped his clients enjoy getting fit.

Neil Moore, winner of our best PT competition. Cordell Richardson

"A lot of the time when you're overweight, you're not really loving fitness because it can be difficult to do many of the movements trainers get you to do," he said.

"To keep (clients) consistent, they have to enjoy some part of (the training). I tell jokes, dad jokes and puns are my two things I go to a lot.

"By being silly and making them laugh, it actually changes the vibe and they start to enjoy it and it keeps them coming back; then they're consistent and they start to see results."

For sessions with Mr Moore at 12RND Fitness, Flinders View call 0439976947.