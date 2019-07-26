Ipswich's best fullbacks lock horns

TERRIFYING PROSPECT: Player of the year frontrunner Wes Conlon has warned rivals that he is yet to hit his best this season.

TERRIFYING PROSPECT: Player of the year frontrunner Wes Conlon has warned rivals that he is yet to hit his best this season. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: Arguably Ipswich's two most lethal fullbacks will battle head-to-head on Saturday night.

Redbank Plains livewire Godfrey Okott has scorched the competition this season.

The energetic dynamo possesses lightning speed and he can turn on a dime.

He may only be a small body but speed is power and everyone knows it cannot be coached.

With his evasive skills, he has been a handful for oppositions and an asset which Redbank Plains coach John Leota has deployed to great effect.

It is that deadly combination of abilities that has allowed Okott to cross the stripe 16 times to sit second on the try scorer's list behind Goodna ace Brett Kelly (18) and ahead of Brothers' Loia Fetoai (15)and Wes Conlon (15).

Remarkably, Okott has racked up the tally despite missing half a dozen matches across the season.

This weekend, he faces perhaps his toughest test when he duels with Brothers' custodian Conlon.

Returning to A-Grade this season after carving a successful career in the Intrust Super Cup, Conlon has had a huge impact for his chosen club Brothers.

Spearheading the Raceview heavyweights, Conlon is A-Grade's leading point scorer with 197.

There is a country mile between him and nearest rival Swifts' Ratunaisa Vatinaruku (132), closely followed by Kelly (130).

The long-term Jet also turned the player of the year award into a one horse race.

Way out in front in the standings when it went behind closed doors as of round 12, he is expected to claim the honour comfortably on the back of continued dominant performances.

What is frightening for opponents is that Conlon is not even close to being satisfied.

He issued a warning to rivals.

"I don't roll off no stats,” Conlon said.

"I think I can do more.

"I want more. I can do more. I need to work harder.

"I can just keep getting better and better as the season goes on.”

Conlon said he was not at all interested in individual accolades and his focus would be squarely on ensuring Brothers lifted the premiership.

He praised the efforts of opposite number Okott over the course of the season and said the Bears' success was beneficial to the competition.

"Their coach has got them going really well,” he said

"It is great to see.

"Godfrey I think is underrated because he is only a little guy.

"But he has pace and that brings power. He has been going really well and we'll have to shut him and Farran (Willett) down.”

Conlon said he was enjoying his time at Brothers and relishing the opportunity to give back to the sport at a grass roots level.

"These boys they have raw talent,” he said.

"Everyone does their job. From the gatekeeper to the water boys, to the strappers and ball boys. Everyone does their part.

"It is one big community and I love it.

"It is good to be down here giving back.”

Game Day

RLI A-Grade Rd 18: Saturday 6pm- Redbank Plains Bears v Brothers at Redbank Plains; Sunday 3pm: Fassifern Bombers v West End Bulldogs at Hayes Oval, Goodna Eagles v Norths Tigers at Woogaroo Field.