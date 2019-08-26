Menu
Ipswich's best costume winners from 2019 Book Week revealed

Greg Osborn
by
26th Aug 2019 4:53 PM
Subscriber only

MEET Oceah Freiberg.

Oceah Freiberg as the Queen of Hearts. We had a lot of fun making this one!
Oceah Freiberg as the Queen of Hearts. We had a lot of fun making this one! Rachael Talbot

Her Queen of Hearts costume was the crowd favourite as we went in search of Ipswich's best costume from Book Week 2019.

And that was no mean feat with more than 130 other outfits to choose from.

Oceah's proud mum Rachael Talbot wrote: "We had a lot of fun making this one!"

There were also special mentions for Stacey Packer's post of Wonder Woman and Elsa, Harrison as Peter Rabbit, Isaac as The Very Hungry Bear, Elissa as Elsa and Kandeece Fritz's son's outfit of Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Scroll down to see the full gallery of costumes.

Wonder Woman and Elsa.
Wonder Woman and Elsa. Stacey Packer

 

Harrison as Peter Rabbit.
Harrison as Peter Rabbit. Kirstie Dunne

 

Isaac as The Very Hungry Bear.
Isaac as The Very Hungry Bear. Rose Martin

 

Elissa as Elsa.
Elissa as Elsa. Chloe Kirchner

 

My son went as Groot. All hand-made with pool noodles.
My son went as Groot. All hand-made with pool noodles. Kandeece Fritz

 

