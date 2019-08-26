Ipswich's best costume winners from 2019 Book Week revealed

MEET Oceah Freiberg.

Oceah Freiberg as the Queen of Hearts. We had a lot of fun making this one! Rachael Talbot

Her Queen of Hearts costume was the crowd favourite as we went in search of Ipswich's best costume from Book Week 2019.

And that was no mean feat with more than 130 other outfits to choose from.

Oceah's proud mum Rachael Talbot wrote: "We had a lot of fun making this one!"

There were also special mentions for Stacey Packer's post of Wonder Woman and Elsa, Harrison as Peter Rabbit, Isaac as The Very Hungry Bear, Elissa as Elsa and Kandeece Fritz's son's outfit of Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Scroll down to see the full gallery of costumes.

Wonder Woman and Elsa. Stacey Packer

Harrison as Peter Rabbit. Kirstie Dunne

Isaac as The Very Hungry Bear. Rose Martin

Elissa as Elsa. Chloe Kirchner