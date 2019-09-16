Ipswich's best and worst resourced schools revealed

THE schools with Ipswich's most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been revealed.

An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.

The figures show in 2018 in the Ipswich region there were more students per teacher at Blenheim State School than any other school.

According to the data, the most up to data that includes all state and private schools nationally, Blenheim State School had 20.2 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.

The second highest student-teacher ratios were at Grandchester State School where there was an average of 19.2 students for every teacher at the school.

At Haigslea State School there were 19.0 students for every teacher, the Ipswich region's third highest.

In contrast there one teacher for every 2.6 students at Ipswich Special School, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.

The second lowest ratio was at Claremont Special School where there were 4.0 students per teacher.

The figures show at Maroon State School there were 4.0 students per teacher, the third lowest ratio in the Ipswich region.

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.

Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.

Ipswich's highest student/teacher ratios

Blenheim State School: 20.2 students per teacher

Grandchester State School: 19.2 students per teacher

Haigslea State School: 19.0 students per teacher

St Mary's Primary School: 18.0 students per teacher

Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School: 17.6 students per teacher

Patrick Estate State School: 17.5 students per teacher

Tarampa State School: 17.4 students per teacher

Sacred Heart School: 17.2 students per teacher

St Joseph's School: 16.9 students per teacher

Glenore Grove State School: 16.8 students per teacher

Ipswich's lowest student/teacher ratios

Ipswich Special School: 2.6 students per teacher

Claremont Special School: 4.0 students per teacher

Maroon State School: 4.0 students per teacher

Goodna Special School: 4.2 students per teacher

Ipswich West Special School: 4.7 students per teacher

Rathdowney State School: 8.0 students per teacher

Hymba Yumba Independent School: 8.1 students per teacher

Ipswich East State School: 9.1 students per teacher

Toogoolawah State High School: 9.8 students per teacher

Rosewood State High School: 10 students per teacher