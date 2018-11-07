Ipswich's Aussie Bandit welcomes international boost

PREPARING for his ninth national league season, Andrew Campbell knows what is needed to share in grand final glory.

The Ipswich sportsman has played a pivotal role in the Brisbane Bandits' past three consecutive Australian Baseball League (ABL) championships.

However, this season promises some new and exciting challenges with expansion teams Auckland and Geelong-Korea part of the 160-game regular ABL season.

Campbell and his Bandits teammates will get a closer look at Auckland's batting and pitching strength during pre-season trials in Brisbane on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"It's going to be good,'' Campbell said of the injection of new talent including Japanese imports and New Zealand players.

"It's a whole new ABL this year, privately owned, a bit more money and better players.''

The defending champions open their 10-week campaign against Adelaide at home a week after the Auckland trials.

That's why this weekend's trials at Holloway Field are so valuable for the Bandits in their title defence.

"We haven't had a full squad so this weekend should be the first time we get together,'' Campbell said.

The Bandits will make a trip to New Zealand to play Auckland two weeks into the new season.

Having shared in another victory at his first Chinese Professional League Home Run Derby in Taiwan earlier this year, Campbell is getting used to overseas travel.

The Ipswich born and bred baseballer represented Brisbane and Australia on his latest international mission.

The left-handed batter and right-arm thrower also served Australia at the 2016 professional series in The Netherlands and against Japan earlier this year.

He's since retained his place in the Australian squad.

Centre fielder Campbell returns to the latest ABL series alongside Ipswich Musketeers teammate and "super utility'' Wade Dutton.

"He's a really valuable guy to have in the team. He can do it all,'' Campbell said of Dutton.

"This year, he'll play infield mainly, probably second base, a bit of first base.

"If he doesn't start, he'll definitely be like a pinch hitter or something like that.''

Campbell, 26, expects to play in the outfield and hopes to bat high up the Bandits order.

"I want to be up the top for sure,'' the competitive baseballer said.

He said the Bandits championship-winning combination was back, with some extra firepower.

"This year, defensively we're very similar but this year our pitchers will be off the charts,'' the former St Edmund's College student said.

"It's really strong. In the bullpen, they throw really hard and I see us dominating so that's very exciting.''

As for his lead-up condition, Campbell has been spending time in the gym fully aware of national league demands.

"You have an idea how to prepare for it and I know how to do that now,'' the experienced Ipswich-bred baseballer said.

"I'll be ready.''