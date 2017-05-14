House and smashed avo for under $400K?

With the Greater Brisbane median house price over the half million mark ($513,000) what can our hard-earned cash buy us in the Ipswich area for under $400,000 and still have spare change for the brekky avo smash?

A quick search online for four-bedroom houses under $400,000 in the Greater Ipswich area provided 176 results. So with the Queensland Government's $20,000 First Home Owners' Grant as a head start, here are some of the top areas in Greater Ipswich to start looking for your dream home.

1. Sovereign Pocket

House and land packages at Sovereign Pocket currently start at $318,528. The community, launched in 2010 and will eventually have around 750 homes. Lot 389 is currently on sale for $387,438 with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and NBN connections. With the area having easy access to the Centenary and Cunningham Highways, and all the facilities of central Ipswich, the Ripley Valley and Springfield. Sunday is perfect to take the family for a wander through the display homes stockland.com.au/sovereignpocket

2. Walloon (Waterlea)

The new four bedroom, two bathroom home by Rivergum Homes on a 450m2 block at Lot 69 Wallace Street Walloon is available for $368,800.

Located in the picturesque and luscious Walloon region in Ipswich, Waterlea is a new master-planned community - within walking distance to the local primary school with fresh food markets/organic grocer and bakery all in the central retail hub. Just 15 minutes by train to Ipswich or 45 minutes to Brisbane on the Warrego Highway as well as interconnected bike and walking trails throughout the community, make this a magnificent location for your very first home.

3. Ecco Ripley

Marketed as a 'World-Class Community', Ecco Ripley is set in the natural surrounds of the Ripley Valley with the plan for all residents to live next to, or close by, parks and open spaces - perfect for cycling and walking.

Lot 321 at the delightfully at one with nature sounding Eucalyptus Crescent in Ecco Ripley is on sale for $399,872 with spare change from your four hundred grand for the champers to help celebrate when you move in.

4. Springfield Lakes

Situated in the Western suburbs and being a 35 minute drive from Brisbane's CBD. It conveniently gathers all the local services you need nearby, while also ensuring safe open spaces are maintained to encourage outdoor living.

You could also try your hand at the upcoming charity auction on July 29 - Plantation Homes & Mater House For Life Charity Auction Home goes to auction on Saturday 29 July 2017 at 325 Lakeside Avenue, Springfield Lakes, with proceeds going toward helping seriously ill and premature babies at Mater. You just never know on the day, you could pick up a bargain.

5. Redbank

Find your true love at the Verona Estate in Redbank. 71/165 Kruger Parade is perfectly positioned within this amazing master-planned community. With Only four minutes to Greater Springfield, commuting is a breeze.