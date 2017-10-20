Ipswich's $4.2 million cycle track off and racing

WORK IN PROGRESS: Troy Dobinson of 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund, Cr Charlie Pisasale, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard and Cr Cheryl Bromage are pleased to announce work has started on the Ipswich Criterium track.

WORK IN PROGRESS: Troy Dobinson of 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund, Cr Charlie Pisasale, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard and Cr Cheryl Bromage are pleased to announce work has started on the Ipswich Criterium track. David Nielsen

SEEING the start of construction on what will one day be a $4.2 million cycling Mecca represents an amazing achievement for cycling safety advocate Troy Dobinson.

Spurred on by the tragic death of his mother Narelle in a cycling accident in 2011, Mr Dobinson set about to campaign and fundraise for a safe place for cyclists of all ages and abilities to enjoy the sport in its various forms.

With the help of Ipswich City Council and the State Government, that vision is slowly taking shape at the back of the football and hockey grounds on Briggs Rd.

Construction on the $3.3 million first stage began last Thursday and, if all goes to plan, the new track will be ready before Christmas.

Ipswich Cycle Park Criterium plans being built at Raceview.Photo: Contributed Contributed

"It's great to see the work finally happening, which is a credit to the partnership with council and the state government,” Mr Dobinson said.

"This is more than just a criterium track.

"It's a community facility with something for everybody.”

With about 1.3km of track, the facility is more than just a cyclist's paradise.

It also features the same length of walking tracks, and will be used for sports such as duathlon, as well as various cycling events, and cycling safety programs for kids.

Members of the public, and local sports and community groups, will be able to book the facility for use.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage said a clubhouse would be built as part of a future stage of construction which was yet to be funded.

"This is not just for elite cyclists, it's for everyone including schools, and mums and dads.

"This has been a key initiative of of the 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund.”

The council matched the State Government's $1.5 million commitment to stage 1 of the facility, with the cycling safety fund to date raising more than $100,000 for the remainder.