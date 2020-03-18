Ipswich's $1m blow as coronavirus cancels show

Bethany and Clint Steinhardt at the Ipswich Show in 2019.

Bethany and Clint Steinhardt at the Ipswich Show in 2019. Rob Williams

THE IPSWICH Show has been cancelled amid Coronavirus fears.

Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow announced the cancellation Wednesday morning, saying it had been a unanimous decision of the show's executive and management committees.

Mr Zanow said the loss of the show would be a huge economic and social blow on the city, but it was a decision that had to be made.

The show would have originally been held between May 15 and May 17, but the show society is now hoping to hold an event later in the year.

"It is a real blow because we had the show 95 per cent ready to go for this year," Mr Zanow said.

"We have been through stage one of our redevelopment and it would have been nice to present that to the people of Ipswich at the show."

Mr Zanow said an event later in the year could possibly have a spring theme, but details had not been discussed at length.

The show society will continue to monitor the situation on a fortnightly basis as the Coronavirus fallout continues.

He said he was concerned about the economic and social loss to Ipswich as a result of the decision.

"The Show Society doesn't make a profit from the event, but the economic benefit to the city is estimated at more than $1 million," he said.

"Last year we had people come from the US to visit the show.

"There is a lot more to it than the economic benefits too, there is also the social benefit.

"But public health is the number one concern.

"It is a loss to the entire community, and that's why we want to do something in the second half of the year."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced this morning that the restrictions surrounding non-essential gatherings would be tightened to events with no more than 100 people for an indoors location.

"Outdoor areas it is 500 and indoor areas it is 100. That is effective now, as of today and those arrangements, in terms of the legal enforcement of those measures are being put in place by the States and Territories," Mr Morrison said.