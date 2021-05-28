Ipswich youth worker ‘Joogsy’ inspires others through footy

Ipswich Jets hooker Kierran Moseley welcomes an Indigenous Round match in Toowoomba, taking the game to a wider audience and inspiring others. Picture: David Lems

IN his fourth season with the Ipswich Jets, well-travelled Kierran Moseley laughs when reflecting on his unusual nickname Joogsy.

It came from his time as a student homestaying with footballer Glenn Bell in Townsville.

"He just started calling me Joogsy at training one day and it just stuck through the boys at school,'' Moseley said. "It's followed me ever since.''

Years later, Moseley hopes young people can learn from him through his valuable efforts as an Ipswich youth worker.

The proud Indigenous footballer spent three years working in the Deadly Choices program before taking on his latest role.

"I enjoyed my time there,'' Moseley said.

"I learnt a lot about health within our Indigenous communities and Indigenous people.

"To actually see the impact that alcohol and different things have on Indigenous people and the lifestyle choices that we make has an impact on future generations.

"I learnt a lot about health while I was working at Deadly Choices.''

As a youth worker, the Jets hooker hopes to continue sharing his experiences.

"It's still trying to have an impact and help people as much as I can. That's what I enjoy doing,'' he said.

Preparing for Sunday's Indigenous Round match against Wynnum Manly in Toowoomba, Moseley wants to help others through his sport.

"It's good to use football as a way to acknowledge what Indigenous players do on the field,'' he said.

"For me, I love to use my footy as a way to inspire not only kids from black and white communities but also kids from down here.

"Basically doing good things - eating healthy and not drinking and things like that.

"If they don't play football, at least studying or even working . . . that's been good about it.''

As he plays a vital off-field role, Moseley remains an integral part of the current Ipswich Intrust Super Cup side.

He is approaching his 50 game milestone for the Jets having joined the club in 2018.

Moseley said the highlight of his four seasons with the Jets was the environment created by former co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker, and current coach Keiron Lander who led the way on the field as a player.

"It's the boys and the culture built from Ben and Shane and even the players before that - Lander and that,'' Moseley, 27, said.

"I'm enjoying my time here at the Jets.''

Moseley grew up in Conclurry and went to school in Townsville.

"So we had to travel to Mt Isa - 110km every week - to play the same two teams,'' he said.

After that junior experience, he rose from the under 16 competition to A-Grade in Townsville.

"I went down to Sydney for two years with the Penrith Panthers and then two years at the Gold Coast Titans,'' he said. "Then moved backed to Townsville for a year and then come to the Jets.''

Moseley brings that diverse experience to the Jets.

"I learnt from different cultures, different systems, different players,'' he said.

"Every club has been different but you take a little bit from each club and try and apply it every year.''

Sunday's match against competition leaders Wynnum Manly kicks off at 2.10pm at Glenholme Park in Toowoomba.

Moseley has played in all six games so far this season in a team battling some injury issues at the moment.

With captain Nat Neale ruled out of this weekend's game with a facial injury, Moseley will need to take on a more senior role.

However, he is excited about playing a game in Toowoomba.

"Growing up in Cloncurry I loved going to the smaller communities,'' he said. "And even though Toowoomba is a lot bigger, you still get that country vibe out there.

"In places like that, they really love their football and enjoy it when teams from here at a state level come to the town. And hopefully there's a big crowd there and Wynnum are on top of the ladder . . . to beat them up there would be good for us.''

The Jets team includes some Toowoomba products include White brothers Todd and Ben.

"It would be good for them boys and play in front of their family and that,'' Moseley said.

"To beat Wynnum out there on a Sunday would be really good.''

Moseley isn't superstitious but likes to chill before a game.

"I listen to my music - just a few of the Indigenous bands from The Northern Territory and Western Australia and stuff like that,'' he said.

"I just love to relax more than anything. Instead of trying to psyche myself up, I like to just relax and not think about anything.''

Before forging a successful rugby league career, he played soccer in Conclurry because it was the only other junior sport available.

However, he didn't look back after being handed a rugby league ball and asked to set up tries.

Moseley has appreciated playing with Jets regulars like Josh Cleeland, Julian Christian, Jayden Connors and on-field leader Neale.

"Joshy has been at the Bulldogs and Julian was at the Broncos and then Jayden has come up through the Titans system,'' Moseley said. "And Nat's been at Souths.

"There's a lot of boys here that just love working hard and ripping in.''

Like everyone at the Jets, Moseley hopes the team forgets about "being a little bit slow out of the blocks'' in recent games.

"We just need to worry about ourselves,'' he said. "That's the main thing.

"We can't be looking at the table and things like that.''