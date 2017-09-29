Ipswich youngster takes out state titles

CHAMPION RIDER: Ipswich's Holyee-Ann Jackson (centre) with the other winners at the BMX Queensland titles in Townsville. The 8-year-old took out first place.

IPSWICH BMX rider Holyee-Ann Jackson has been named a Queensland champion after her stunning performance in Townsville.

Holyee-ann's family travelled more than 2800 km to the competition where the young rising star competed in the eight-year-old girls' class.

She took out the top spot and is now ranked the number one rider in her class for the state.

Holyee-ann's mum said she was determined after missing out on the world title finals in the United States by a single position but it was a rocky start.

"Holyee-Ann is a chronic asthmatic and very regularly struggles with this condition and unfortunately on the day of her big race woke up struggling with her asthma due to the weather change overnight in Townsville," Holyee-Ann's mum Angela Jackson said.

"We went through our usual routine on the Ventolin machine and on her puffers and preventers which just weren't helping her. As a mum it breaks your heart to see your kids like this and we considered pulling her out of the competition.

"She cried and cried and just wanted to race so we kept up her Ventolin and she looked at me and said 'Mummy I just want to get Queensland number one'.

"Without a thought I said to her 'baby if you want it, you go out there and get it'."

That's what Holyee-Ann did.

Trackside, moments before the race began Holyee-Ann turned to her mum and confidently proclaimed: "Mum I think I'm going to win this."

"The gate dropped and she came out flying, first to the bottom of the hill, then first into the first corner," Anglea said.

"She just kept going, she started to tire on the third straight but she kept on going and the last corner into the final straight.

"She was giving it her all, battling it out with her best mate off the track Sophia Preston, who is currently ranked world number two.

"Holyee-Ann held on and she did it - she took the win.

"It was such an amazing race to watch and my god, was I the proudest mum alive.

"A few minutes later she came running around the corner with her big sister Chloe Jackson who just the day before took out Queensland number three spot for 14-year-old girls."

Angela said she would never forget the smile on her daughter's face as the state champ came off the track and realised she'd won.

"A proud, proud moment for our little family," Angela said.

Holyee-Ann's friends hugged and congratulated her afterward in a "true show of sportsmanship", Angela said.