Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELL DONE: Timothy Fox from St Augustine's College did really went in the recent NAPLAN test, receiving the highest spelling score in Queensland.
WELL DONE: Timothy Fox from St Augustine's College did really went in the recent NAPLAN test, receiving the highest spelling score in Queensland. Contributed
News

Ipswich youngster attains highest spelling score in NAPLAN

9th Sep 2019 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ST Augustine's College Year 3 student Timothy Fox recently completed the NAPLAN Test and attained the highest score in Queensland for spelling.

When asked what helps him with his spelling, he replied: "Most days when I get home from school, I do my chores then start reading straight away. I love all books but mainly fantasy, thriller or horror."

It is clear this love of reading is nurtured by his family who are very proud of Timothy's achievement.

"My mum read all the Harry Potter books to me and now I mainly read by myself but sometimes I will go into my older brother's room and we will read together," Timothy said with a cheeky grin.

Overall, spelling and writing at St Augustine's College are a clear strength, with all year levels achieving above the Queensland average, on average up to 10 points higher for spelling.

Assistant Principal of Curriculum Katrina Bartholomew said: "In addition to Timothy's exciting news, we are very proud of our Year 9 cohort that achieved above the Queensland average in all areas, and above the Australian average in four out of five areas. These are the best results the college have had for this cohort and they should be proud of their achievements."

More Stories

education naplan 2019 st augustines primary school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Petersen V former MP: The $6m case that was 'doomed to fail'

    premium_icon Petersen V former MP: The $6m case that was 'doomed to fail'

    News Supreme Court Justice: Claim had such a remote prospect of success that it should never have been made

    'Three big bangs': Large fire fills Gatton with smoke

    'Three big bangs': Large fire fills Gatton with smoke

    Breaking Fire crews defend church, daycare from large fire in Gatton

    • 9th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
    Tiring fire crews plead for common sense as threat continues

    Tiring fire crews plead for common sense as threat continues

    News Danger continues with serious fire conditions remaining

    • 9th Sep 2019 3:33 PM
    Driver disqualified after driving without renewing licence

    premium_icon Driver disqualified after driving without renewing licence

    News Man loses right to drive for another two months