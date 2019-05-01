Ipswich young guns achieve futsal first

TWO Ipswich Futsal Academy junior teams are celebrating their recent successes at the Football Queensland state titles.

In the first time the Academy has fielded sides, Ipswich's under-12 boys were crowned Queensland champions.

The under-12 boys' team played a league format culminating in the top two teams contesting the grand final.

Ipswich played eight matches, finishing on top of the ladder undefeated.

Ipswich went into the grand final full of confidence, wrapping up the title with a 5-1 win over their close rivals Elitefoot.

Ipswich Futsal Academy's champion boys team was (back row from left): Jac Parrott, Fraser Mahoney, AJ Blake, Corey Harrold and Ashton Marsh; front row (from left): Andrew Blake, Harry Blackburn, Liam Donoghue, Kajesh Sharma and David Blackburn.

In addition to the boys' team, Ipswich Futsal also had a successful under-15 girls side in the state competition.

The girls gave everything during the tournament and came away with some impressive results, eventually bowing out at the semi-final stage.

Ipswich's under-15 futsal team which impressed at the state titles.

The Ipswich under-15 players were: Back row - Elyse Bramley, Josie Riddell, Hayley Victor, Olivia Brown and Sarah O'Donoghue; front row: Sarah Bonifant, Samantha Bouziad and Brandee Springfield.

Both teams have been training hard as a part of the Ipswich Futsal Academy in the lead-up to the state competition.

The teams were coached by David Blackburn and Andrew Blake.

Ipswich Futsal Academy teams train at Ipswich Girls Grammar School. New players can join. Details at: development@ ipswichfutsal.com.au