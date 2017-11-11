Ipswich women Taking Shape seriously

FOR WOMEN who have been eagerly awaiting the opening of new plus-size fashion store Taking Shape at Riverlink Shopping Centre, the wait is over.

Store Manager Simone Stehbens said about 20 customers lined up outside for yesterday's opening, making the Riverlink Taking Shape the best performing in the group.

"We were the top store in the company," Ms Stehbens said. "We smashed it."

That's a tall order considering there are now 155 Taking Shape stores across Australia and New Zealand.

What makes the store so popular? Ms Stehbens reckons it's because the upmarket boutique style shop has something for every shape.

Stocking sizes from 14 to 24, Taking Shape is all about flattering fits to make every woman feel confident.

"It's exciting because there's nothing else like this around. The feedback we're getting is very positive, a lot of ladies are thankful we are finally here.

"We know what it's like when people look down on you, we make sure everyone leaves with a smile on their face."

Taking Shape aims to deliver on customer service, you won't get any snobby sales attendants fobbing you off aka Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, instead you'll find all the help you need to look your best.

Ms Stehbens said the average size woman in Australia was a 14-16 and while in the past it might have been hard to find something stylish that fit, at Taking Shape you wouldn't be disappointed.

Leading up to Christmas there will be sales, at the moment there's 30% off store-wide and the hot fashion trends in store include layering, which is flattering on every body shape as well as gold accessories and bold statement prints.

And if that's not enough there's a rewards program that offers free styling experiences for members.

Ms Stehbens comes across from the Springfield Taking Shape where she worked for two years.

This new retail outlet joins one of many to open at Riverlink recently, including Sushi Naru, Ruby Chews and Kaisercraft.

Riverlink has seen a big investment in the outdoor entertainment precinct with new shade sails, lights and the current balustrades are being updated with glass to help open up the area.

Centre management said they were carefully looking at the retail mix on offer and modernising the centre.