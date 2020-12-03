Ipswich women reject pressure in bid for back-to-back glory

Ipswich Musketeers Red player/coach Lyndsey Campbell (front) with (from back left), Jess Dycueco, Kate Deegan, Amelia Brown and Alana Russell preparing for Saturday's GBL women's grand final.

Ipswich Musketeers Red player/coach Lyndsey Campbell (front) with (from back left), Jess Dycueco, Kate Deegan, Amelia Brown and Alana Russell preparing for Saturday's GBL women's grand final.

IF the Ipswich Musketeers players are feeling nervous about chasing back-to-back grand final glory they are not showing it - at least yet.

Musketeers Red player/coach Lyndsey Campbell said her team was focused on what they have to do in Saturday's Greater Brisbane League (GBL) South grand final at Tivoli.

The Ipswich baseballers are looking for plenty of home ground support in the 4.30pm clash against unbeaten competition leaders Southern Stars.

"Every sporting team will tell you how valuable a home grand final is,'' Campbell said.

"It's the field you know. The field you train on. And we can get a lot of our club down to support.''

The experienced sportswoman, who guided Musketeers to last year's grand final victory, said training had been relaxed this week.

"No pressure. We just went over the basics,'' Campbell said.

"We train at night so no concerns with the heat.''

She said playing the grand final late in the afternoon should also be helpful.

"Red (the Musketeers Red side) have our full roster available. And all are ready and hyped to play,'' she said.

Campbell was yet to decide her starting pitcher with Alana Russell and Kate Deegan also in the frame with her.

As for what Southern Stars pose in the grand final, Campbell said they were "a relatively good defensive unit''.

"Their pitchers also throw strikes. We just need to make sure we hit it to where the fielders aren't and are aggressive on the bases,'' the player/coach said.

Only two players on this year's Musketeers Red team were part of last season's grand final win.

"But I know the girls are keen to get out there and play and win again,'' Campbell said.

"The girls have improved so much in such a short time.

"To win back-to-back grand finals will be huge for the club.''