Ipswich women lead Blaze into grand final

Jordyn Holzberger (left) of the Blaze takes on Jane Claxton (right) of the Fire during the Hockey One Women’s Semi Finals at the Queensland State Hockey Centre in Brisbane. Photo: Darren England.

Jordyn Holzberger (left) of the Blaze takes on Jane Claxton (right) of the Fire during the Hockey One Women’s Semi Finals at the Queensland State Hockey Centre in Brisbane. Photo: Darren England.

HOCKEY: Ipswich’s Jordyn Holzberger and Layla Eleison are preparing to spearhead the Brisbane Blaze in the grand final of the inaugural Sultana Bran Hockey One League.

After a hugely successful and fiercely competitive maiden season, the finalists have been determined, with the top two women’s and men’s teams to go head-to-head in the deciders.

The mighty Blaze will fly the Sunshine State’s flag in both the men’s and women’s grand finals.

Holzberger, Eleison and their teammates are set to take on minor premiers Hockey Club Melbourne.

The maroon men will face an unbeaten NSW Pride side for the coveted title.

Brisbane was the first women’s team to book its playoff berth after a strong second half display allowed them to account for Adelaide Fire 3-0 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick sisters Kendra and Madison scored either side of Britt Wilkinson’s 34th minute strike for the hosts.

Then on Sunday afternoon HC Melbourne prevailed in a dramatic penalty shoot against Canberra Chill at the State Netball and Hockey Centre after neither side could find the back of the goal in regulation time.

After both teams missed their opening two penalties of the shootout, Madi Ratcliffe finally managed to beat Chill keeper Sakiyo Asano to put the home side in the box seat.

Amazingly, that penalty would prove to be the winner as HC Melbourne and Hockeyroos number one goalkeeper Rachael Lynch starred, the Chill failing to convert all five of their penalty attempts to send HC Melbourne through to the big dance.

The Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Grand Finals will be played as a double header at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Melbourne on Saturday.

The men are scheduled to start at 2pm, with the women to follow at 4pm. Tickets are available through Ticketek. Both games will broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Sports.

Sultana Bran Hockey One GM, Tony Dodemaide said the league had adopted a policy at inception to rotate the hosting of Grand Final double headers between the top ranked women’s and men’s teams, reflecting the true gender equality of the sport, with rights for the first decider going to the top women’s team.

“HC Melbourne have thoroughly deserved their hosting right with an excellent run in the women’s competition,” said Dodemaide.

“Local fans not only have the opportunity to cheer them on in a grand final against a Brisbane Blaze team peaking at the right time, but also to witness what promises to be a wonderful final in the men’s competition between the two standout teams of the season, NSW Pride and Brisbane Blaze, who are both packed with Kookaburras stars.

“Our fans have enjoyed the entertainment value of double header fixtures throughout the regular season, and it makes sense for the season finale to be the same. The first Sultana Bran Hockey One League Grand Final day will be a must see event, whether you are at the State Netball and Hockey Centre or watching on Fox Sports.”

In the men’s competition, NSW Pride and HC Melbourne were evenly matched throughout a hotly contested first half, with the sides separated only by a third minute goal to the Pride’s Nathanael Stewart.

The floodgates opened in the third quarter as NSW piled on five goals in as many minutes to secure a 6-2 result and their seventh straight victory.

Kurt Lovett and Tim Brand both scored a brace for the Pride, while HC Melbourne’s two goals came from the stick of Craig Marais and captain Russell Ford.

Brisbane Blaze will be the Pride’s grand final opponents after a dominant 7-1 victory over the Tassie Tigers in Brisbane. The Blaze found themselves three goals up inside six minutes when Jake Whetton scored from open play and then converted the resultant one-on-one conversion opportunity, before fellow Kookaburra Jacob Anderson added the third.

A successful Joel Rintala drag flick made it 4-0 at half time leaving the Tigers needing to produce another monumental comeback similar to the one they pulled off against HC Melbourne a fortnight earlier.

A powerful drag flick from Jeremy Hayward gave the Tigers a glimmer of hope but the Wotherspoon brothers, Blake and Dylan, snuffed out any chance of an upset as the Blaze booked themselves another date with their State of Origin rivals.